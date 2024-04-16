IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: GT vs DC Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: GT vs DC head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast Delhi is coming on the black of a great win against the Lucknow Super Giants away from home. On the other hand, Gujarat had a lucky escape against the Rajasthan Royals on the back of a great show by Rashid Khan. David Miller, if fit, could make it to the Titans' playing 11 while Delhi would not look to disturb the winning 11.

IPL 2024: GT vs DC Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma





[Impact sub: Abhishek Porel]

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

[Impact sub: Shahrukh Khan]

Gujarat vs Rajasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 2

Delhi Capitals won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 32 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the GT vs DC live toss take place on Wednesday (April 17)?

In IPL 2024, GT vs DC live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GT vs DC live match start on April 17?

The Gujarat vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the GT vs DC IPL match in India for free.