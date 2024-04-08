Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST in Chennai today
CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST in Chennai today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, CSK vs KKR Playing 11: Pathirana is expected to return to CSK Playing 11 for today's match while Suyash Sharma could be a potential impact player for Knight Riders

Anish Kumar New Delhi


2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kolkata will look to extend their three-match winning run while Chennai will be aiming to shed two-match losing streak. 
Though Eric Simmons, the bowling coach, is unsure about Mustafizur Rahman's availability for today's game. Regarding Pathirana, Simmons stated that CSK was being cautious by not playing him in the previous match and that there isn't much reason for concern.
For KKR, Suyash Sharma is expected to play as impact player as Chennai wicket could assist the spinners.
IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Playing 11 prediction
CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi/Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana [Impact Substitute: Mukesh Choudhary]
KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma]
CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Knight Riders captain Sheyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs KKR match today?
How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs KKR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live streaming

Key Events

5:38 PM



5:29 PM

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024

5:28 PM

Will Sameer Rizvi get a place in Chennai Playing 11?

5:13 PM

Chennai's top-order need to fire

5:01 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Chennai vs Kolkata

5:38 PM

Who will be two pverseas bowlers in CSK's Playing 11 today?

Pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana missed the last game due to different reasons, exposing the chinks in CSK's bowling attack. If they remain unavailable for the KKR game, CSK will need to think out of the box to make up for their absence.
 
Thus, the onus will be upon Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary, alongside spinners Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana.

5:29 PM

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024

CSK sqaud for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.

5:28 PM

Will Sameer Rizvi get a place in Chennai Playing 11?

It remains to be seen if the young Sameer Rizwi is brought back into the team. The 20-year-old uncapped batter displayed promising intent in his six-ball 14 versus Gujarat Titans but a duck against Delhi Capitals in the subsequent game led to him being dropped against SRH.

5:13 PM

Chennai's top-order need to fire

Defending champions Super Kings would expect a lot more from their top-order as they aim to get their campaign back on track against a power-packed KKR.

Back-to-back defeats would not create panic in the forever calm Chennai dressing room but the management will be keen to fix the flaws going ahead.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the highly rated Rachin need to up their game to provide Super Kings the start they need in the powerplay. Gaikwad is striking at 118.91 while Ravindra will be itching to make an impact after not doing much in the previous two games.

CSK's leading run scorer has been Shivam Dube who has tallied 148 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.86.

5:01 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Chennai vs Kolkata

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CSK vs KKR match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. 
Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

