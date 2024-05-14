IPL 2024 playoff qualification: DC, LSG knockouts chances and scenarios





Delhi Capitals hosts Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This is going to be a do-or-die game for the hosts and an equally tough one for the visitors as far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoff qualification chances are concerned.

How can Delhi qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs?

The Capitals had a golden opportunity against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when they last played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, their leader Rishabh Pant was missing and the blue brigade made a mess of it, losing the game by a huge margin of 47 runs.

This pushed their net run rate downwards and as a result, they now have to not only win against LSG in their last league match but win big so that when it comes to many teams standing on 14 points, DC can clear the net run rate hurdle.

The chances of RCB, Chennai Super Kings, LSG, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Capitals, all finishing on 14 points are very real. In that case, all the focus would move to the net run rate. Here are the conditions for Delhi to make it to the playoffs:

Delhi must beat LSG with a big margin and then hope that CSK loses its match against RCB and SRH loses both of their last two games. These two losses should be by a big margin. LSG should also lose their last match.

How can LSG remain in the playoff race?