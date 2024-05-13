Gujarat and Kolkata rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Check GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024
The match at Narendra Modi Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather in Ahmedabad. In case the match is abandoned, both teams will share one point each. Thus Gujarat will be out of IPL 2024 playoffs contention.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.349
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli has the orange cap.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
| Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|5
| Sanju Samson
RR
|12
|12
|4
|486
|86
|60.75
|307
|158.30
|0
|5
|44
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holders
The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|12
|12
|41
|400
|20
|15/03
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|0
|0
|3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
| Tushar Deshpande
CSK
|12
|12
|44
|375
|16
|27/04
|23.43
|8.52
|16.5
|1
|0
|5
| Khaleel Ahmed
KKR
|13
|13
|48
|457
|16
|21/2
|28.56
|9.52
|18
|0
|0