Gujarat and Kolkata rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Gujarat Titans are at 8th spot and despite winning today's match, they can remain at the 8th spot if Shubman Gill's men don't win the match by a huge margin. Check orange and purple cap holders he

IPL 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to confirm their place as top two teams on the IPL 2024 points table when they play against Gujarat Titans today at Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Gujarat will be looking their slightest playoff hopes alive with a win in today's match. 

Check GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024

Kolkata will attain 20 points in 13 matches if they win against GT today. This means, no team other than Rajasthan Royals can earn 20 points, thus confirming a place for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2024 Playoffs.

Notably, the losing team in Qualifier 1 will get another chance to make it to the grand finale of IPL 2024. The winning team of Qualifier 1 books a direct place in the IPL final. The top two teams on the IPL points table lock horns in Qualifier 1.


Gujarat Titans are at the 8th spot and despite winning today's match, they can remain at the 8th spot if Shubman Gill's men don't win the match by a huge margin. GT's net runrate (-1.063) is worst among all the teams in Indian Premier League. 

The match at Narendra Modi Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather in Ahmedabad. In case the match is abandoned, both teams will share one point each. Thus Gujarat will be out of IPL 2024 playoffs contention.

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 0 18 1.428
2 Rajasthan Royals 12 8 4 0 16 0.349
3 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
6 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.482
7 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769
8 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 10 -1.063
9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423
IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Virat Kohli has the orange cap.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16
5 Sanju Samson
RR		 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.30 0 5 44 23

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoff predictions: Which 4 teams could make it to the knockouts?

IPL 2024 purple cap holders

The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
2 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 12 12 41 400 20 15/03 20 9.75 12.3 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 12 12 44 367 18 16/03 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Tushar Deshpande
CSK		 12 12 44 375 16 27/04 23.43 8.52 16.5 1 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed
KKR		 13 13 48 457 16 21/2 28.56 9.52 18 0 0

