IPL 2024: DC-LSG head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report
DC vs LSG head-to-head record: Super Giants have an advantage with two wins in three matches against Delhi's one. But when the two met each other this season, Delhi emerged victorious.
IPL 2024 match on May 14: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Anish Kumar New Delhi
In Match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to keep their themselves in the contention of IPL playoffs when they play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 14 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, Delhi's chances for playoff spot hinges on the other results, but first, they have to win the match with big margin against LSG before hoping for fortunes to turn in their way in the final week of league phase.
DC vs LSG Head to head in IPL history
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In head-to-head battle, Super Giants have an advantage with two wins in three matches against Delhi's one.
Total matches played: 3 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Lucknow Super Giants won: 2 No result: 0 Abandoned: 0 Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here
DC vs LSG head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
This will be first time when DC and Lucknow has playing a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
DC vs LSG head-to-head in Lucknow Matches played: 2 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Abandoned: 0
Delhi vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise
DC vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise Venues Total matches played DC won LSG win Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1 Check IPL 2024 points table here
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats
Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 88 Matches won batting first 41 Matches won batting second 46 Average first innings total 166.51 Runs per over 8.49 Runs per wicket 27.43 Highest total recorded 266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024 Lowest total recorded 83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013 Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here
IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 10 Matches won batting second 0 Average first innings score 211 Average first innings winning score 226.5 Average powerplay score 59 Average death-over score 54
IPL 2024 key toss stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium Matches: 4 Matches won batting first: 4 Matches won batting second: 0 Average first innings total: 242 Average second innings total: 217
Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for DC vs LSG match
Kotla wicket is expected to be batting friendly and an high-scoring game is on the cards.
New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs LSG IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is chance of rainfall on the eve of the match. However, it doesn't rain a day before, the inclement weather conditions might disrupt the game on matchday.