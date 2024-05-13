Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: DC-LSG head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

IPL 2024: DC-LSG head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

DC vs LSG head-to-head record: Super Giants have an advantage with two wins in three matches against Delhi's one. But when the two met each other this season, Delhi emerged victorious.

IPL 2024 match on May 14: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
In Match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to keep their themselves in the contention of IPL playoffs when they play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 14 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, Delhi's chances for playoff spot hinges on the other results, but first, they have to win the match with big margin against LSG before hoping for fortunes to turn in their way in the final week of league phase.

DC vs LSG Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Super Giants have an advantage with two wins in three matches against Delhi's one.

  • Total matches played: 3
  • Delhi Capitals won: 1
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

DC vs LSG head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

This will be first time when DC and Lucknow has playing a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.


DC vs LSG head-to-head in Lucknow

  • Matches played: 2
  • Delhi Capitals won: 1
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
  • Abandoned: 0

Delhi vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise

DC vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise
Venues Total matches played DC won LSG win
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1

Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 88
Matches won batting first 41
Matches won batting second 46
Average first innings total 166.51
Runs per over 8.49
Runs per wicket 27.43
Highest total recorded 266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024
Lowest total recorded 83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013


IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 10
Matches won batting second 0
Average first innings score 211
Average first innings winning score 226.5
Average powerplay score 59
Average death-over score 54

IPL 2024 key toss stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Matches: 4
  • Matches won batting first: 4
  • Matches won batting second: 0
  • Average first innings total: 242
  • Average second innings total: 217

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for DC vs LSG match

Kotla wicket is expected to be batting friendly and an high-scoring game is on the cards. 

New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs LSG IPL match

According weathe forecast, there is chance of rainfall on the eve of the match. However, it doesn't rain a day before, the inclement weather conditions might disrupt the game on matchday.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

