IPL 2024: Who will replace Jacks in RCB Playing 11 vs CSK on May 18?

The playoff hopes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a major blow in the run-up to their final league game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18 (Saturday).

Will Jacks and Reece Topley flew back to the United Kingdom after RCB's win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 12).

Will Jacks has been exceptional for RCB in the IPL 2024 and became integral part of Bangalore's Playing 11. He has contributed both with bat and ball.

RCB's Playing 11 for CSK match

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Jacks amassed 230 runs in 8 matches for RCB at an average of 32.86 and an impressive strike rate of 175.57, hitting one century and a fifty.

He has been a go-to bowler for captain Faf du Plessis, who used in powerplays as well as in the middle overs. Jacks claimed two wickets in 8 matches.

Meanwhile, Reece Topley's outing in IPL 2024 was not encouraging as the lanky Englishman lost his place in RCB Playing 11 after a few matches.