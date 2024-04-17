IPL 2024 points table, top batters and top bowlers after DC vs GT match

Expected changes in the IPL 2024 leaderboard after the GT vs DC match today
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are placed fifth. Gujarat Titans with six points is at the sixth spot.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.637
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
Stats updated after the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 16
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Sunil Narine became the third-century make of the season as he smashed 109 and entered the Orange cap leaderboard at the third position.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|3
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|4
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|178
|155.29
|0
|3
|27
|11
|5
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|6
|6
|1
|261
|105*
|52.2
|156
|167.3
|1
|0
|28
|15
Stats updated before DC vs GT IPL 2024 match on April 17
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|6
|6
|24
|146
|10
|5/21
|14.6
|6.08
|14.4
|0
|1
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|29/4
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Pat Cummins (SRH)
|6
|6
|22.5
|168
|9
|22/3
|18.66
|7.35
|15.22
|0
|0
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|6
|24
|191
|9
|18/2
|21.22
|7.95
|16
|0
|0
Stats updated before DC vs GT IPL 2024 match on April 17