IPL 2024 points table, top batters and top bowlers after DC vs GT match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table after Jos Buttler's heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second spot with four wins in six matches. Rajasthan are four points ahead of KKR as they have 12 points in seven. Rajasthan have high chances to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win two of the remaining seven matches unless they perform below standard in their remaining matches.

After RR and KKR, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the third spot with eight points in six games. KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Expected changes in the IPL 2024 leaderboard after the GT vs DC match today

Gujarat Titans' team rankings on the IPL 2024 points table could be improved today if they beat Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, Delhi, who are languished at the 9th spot, could jump to the sixth spot, if they manage to register a big win against GT today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399 3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 8 0.726 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 0.502 5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 6 0.038 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.637 8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.196 9 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975 9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185



Stats updated after the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 16



IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers



Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Sunil Narine became the third-century make of the season as he smashed 109 and entered the Orange cap leaderboard at the third position.

Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 3 Sunil Narine (KKR) 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20 4 Sanju Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.20 178 155.29 0 3 27 11 5 Rohit Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 0 28 15



Stats updated before DC vs GT IPL 2024 match on April 17



IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah had the opportunity to take him over in his last game but was unable to take any wickets. Pat Cummins entered into the list of the top five bowlers after he picked up three wickets against RCB. Mustafizur Rahman moved one place up to the third spot after his one wicket in this game.



Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 6 6 24 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 0 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 20 183 10 29/4 18.3 9.15 12 1 0 4 Pat Cummins (SRH) 6 6 22.5 168 9 22/3 18.66 7.35 15.22 0 0 5 Kagiso Rabada 6 6 24 191 9 18/2 21.22 7.95 16 0 0

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are placed fifth. Gujarat Titans with six points is at the sixth spot.