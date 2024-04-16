Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Narine joins Gayle, Simmons in elite list of West Indian centurions in IPL

Narine joins Gayle, Simmons in elite list of West Indian centurions in IPL

Sunil Narine became the only player in IPL history to have hit a century and taken more than 100 wickets as well

Sunil Narine hits maiden IPL century during KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:19 PM IST
Sunil Narine became only the third West Indian player to hit a century in the Indian Premier League. After hitting Yuzvendra Chahal for two fours and a six in a row at the Eden Gardens in match 31 of IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter on Tuesday, April 16, joined Chris Gayle and Lends Simmons as the only three players from the Caribbean to go past the 100-run mark in a match.
Thanks to this century of his, Narine also moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap leaderboard. In his knock of 109, the southpaw smashed 13 fours and six humungous sixes, targeting the Rajasthan spinner Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in particular. 

List of West Indian Players with Cneturies in IPL history 

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Chris Gayle 142 16 4965 175* 39.72 3333 148.96 6 31 405 357 29 0
Lendl Simmons 29 2 1079 100* 39.96 852 126.64 1 11 109 44 10 0
Sunil Narine 168 20 1322 109 16.12 802 164.84 1 5 140 84 27 0

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

