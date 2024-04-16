Narine joins Gayle, Simmons in elite list of West Indian centurions in IPL

Sunil Narine became only the third West Indian player to hit a century in the Indian Premier League. After hitting Yuzvendra Chahal for two fours and a six in a row at the Eden Gardens in match 31 of IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter on Tuesday, April 16, joined Chris Gayle and Lends Simmons as the only three players from the Caribbean to go past the 100-run mark in a match.

Thanks to this century of his, Narine also moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap leaderboard. In his knock of 109, the southpaw smashed 13 fours and six humungous sixes, targeting the Rajasthan spinner Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in particular.