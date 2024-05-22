IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Royals book Chennai tickets, one step away from final

Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. They booked their tickets to Chennai courtesy of a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eliminator held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 21.
Sunrisers will be awaiting the Royals like a hungry lion which was devoid of its full-course meal. The Sunerisres lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 held at the same venue as this Eliminator. It was a humiliating defeat for the team in orange as they lost to the men in purple by eight wickets with 38 balls to spare.
Qualifier 2 will be clash of the titans
While Hyderabad have been one of the most dangerous batting unit, their opponents Royals have had a stellar season as well.
IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 SRH vs RR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
When will the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 be played?
The IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 will be played on Friday, May 24, 2024.
Which teams will play in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?
Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2
What will be the venue of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2
Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India?
Star Sports will broadcast the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India in various languages including Hindi and English.
Where can people livestream the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India?
JioCinemas will livestream the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India in nine dfiffrenet languages incldiung Hindi and English.