IPL 2024 final: Which team will join KKR in grand finale on May 26?

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and managed to reach their fourth IPL final as they will be ready and geared up to face the winner of Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.





ALSO READ: KKR vs SRH highlights, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Knight Riders march to the final with huge win Knight Riders have been impeccable this year, winning against all the teams and losing just three games at the league stage. They also sailed through the Qualifier 1 against one of the most dangerous batting line-ups.

Format of playoffs

The playoffs are designed in a manner that the top two ranked teams at the league stage would get two chances at the cherry to get to the final. Thus Qualifier 1 was played between the number one-ranked KKR and number two-ranked SRH. Now, Kolkata could play either Hyderabad again or anyone among the winners of the eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Eliminator

The Eliminator will be played between RR and RCB will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Qualifier 1 was played. While Rajasthan finished third after losing five matches in a row, Royal Challengers won six in a row to dethrone Chennai Super Kings from the fourth spot and make it to the playoffs.

Qualifier 2

Hyderabad, since they lost Qualifier 1 have qualified for Qualifier 2 and they will play the winner of the Eliminator. Qualifier 2 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai only. It will be played on Friday, May 24.

IPL 2024 final

KKR will wait for their opponents on Sunday. The three finals that KKR played were held in Chennai in 2012, Bengaluru in 2014 and in Dubai in 2021. Thus, Kolkata are very well-versed in playing the final and winning it away from home and down south. It could be a re-match of Qualifier 1, but only if Hyderabad manages to win Qualifier 2.

IPL 2024 final date, time and live streaming

When will the IPL 2024 final take place?

The IPL 2024 final will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Which teams will play in the IPL 2024 final?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be joined by the winners of Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2024 final.

What will be the venue of the IPL 2024 final?

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue of the IPL 2024 final.

Where can people Live Stream the IPL 2024 final?

People in India can livestream the IPL 2024 final at Jiocinema in 11 different languages.

Which Channel will broadcast the IPL 2024 final on TV?

Star Sports will broadcast the IPL 2024 final live and exclusive on TV in India.