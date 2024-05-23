IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR playoff records, head-to-head, pitch report

In Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to keep their horrific outing in Qualifier 1 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 (Friday). Hyderabad failed to book a place in the final in their first attempt and faced a thrashing defeat from Kolkata Knight Riders, who already qualified for the IPL 2024 final.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan shed their horrific run in the latter stages of IPL by snaping Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) six-match unbeaten streak.
SRH vs RR Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have a slight advantage with 10 wins in 19 matches against Rajasthan's 9.
- Total matches played: 19
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
- Rajasthan Royals won: 9
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad record in IPL playoffs
SRH Win/Loss record in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts
- Matches: 12; Won: 5; Lost: 7
- Batting First Won: 3; Chasing Won: 2
- Highest Total: 208/7 vs RCB in 2016 IPL Final (Bengaluru)
- Lowest Total: 128/7 vs KKR in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)
- Highest Successful Chase: 163/6 in 19.2 overs vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 Qualifier 2 (Delhi)
|SRH results in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts
|IPL season
|Matches
|Result
|2024
|Qualifier 1
|Lost by 8 wickets against KKR
|2020
|Eliminator
|Won by six wickets against RCB
|2020
|Qualifier 2
|Lost by 17 runs against DC
|2019
|Eliminator
|Lost by two wickets against SC
|2018
|Qualifier 1
|Lost by two wickets against CSK
|2018
|Qualifier 2
|Won by 14 runs against KKR
|2018
|Final
|Lost by eight wickets against CSK
|2017
|Eliminator
|Lost by seven wickets (DLS) against KKR
|2016
|Eliminator
|Won by 22 runs against KKR
|2016
|Qualifier 2
|Won by four wickets against Gujarat Lions
|2016
|Final
|Won by eight runs against RCB
|2013
|Eliminator
|Lost by four wickets against RR
Rajasthan Royals record in IPL playoffs
Played: 10
Won: 5
Lost: 5
Last Result: Won vs RCB by 4 wickets (Eliminator, 2024)
Highest Score: 192/9 in 20 overs vs Delhi Daredevils (Semifinal, 2008)
Lowest Score: 109/10 in 19 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Eliminator, 2015)
|RR record in IPL Playoffs
|IPL season
|Matches
|Result
|2024
|Eliminator
|Win by 4 wickets against RCB
|2022
|Final
|Lost by 7 wickets to GT
|2018
|Eliminator
|Lost by 25 runs to KKR
|2015
|Eliminator
|Lost by 71 runs to RCB
|2013
|Qualifier 2
|Lost by 4 wickets to MI
|2008
|Final
|Won by 3 wickets against CSK
SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
- Total matches played: 5
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4
- Rajasthan Royals won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur
- Matches played: 4
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
- Rajasthan Royals won: 2
- Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Rajasthan head-to-head stats venue-wise
|SRH vs RR head-to-head stats venuewise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|RR won
|SRH won
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3
|1
|2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|5
|1
|4
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|4
|2
|2
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
MA Chidambaram Stadium key stats
|MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|83
|Matches won batting first
|48
|Matches won batting second
|35
|Average first innings total
|164.37
|Runs per over
|8.04
|Runs per wicket
|26.37
|Highest total recorded
|246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010
|Lowest total recorded
|70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019
|IPL Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|3
|Matches won batting second
|7
|Average first innings score
|165
|Average first innings winning score
|181
|Average powerplay score
|51
|Average death-over score
|47.4
IPL 2024 key stats at Chepauk Stadium
- Matches: 7
- Matches won batting first: 1
- Matches won batting second: 5
- Average first innings total: 177
- Average second innings total: 159
Chennai pitch report for SRH vs RR match
The Chennai wickets is expected to be dual in nature. Historically, Chepauk wicket has assisted spinners but in IPL 2024, high-scoring games were witnessed at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sunrisers have to crack Ashiwn and Chahal puzzle in order for a place in the final.
Chennai weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall on the match day. But hot conditions in the afternoon will turn to humid. The humidity level is set to be over 75 per cent, which means dew play significant role in the second innings.