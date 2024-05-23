IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR playoff records, head-to-head, pitch report





In Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to keep their horrific outing in Qualifier 1 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 (Friday). Hyderabad failed to book a place in the final in their first attempt and faced a thrashing defeat from Kolkata Knight Riders, who already qualified for the IPL 2024 final.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan shed their horrific run in the latter stages of IPL by snaping Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) six-match unbeaten streak.

SRH vs RR Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have a slight advantage with 10 wins in 19 matches against Rajasthan's 9.

Total matches played: 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10

Rajasthan Royals won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad record in IPL playoffs

SRH Win/Loss record in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts

Matches: 12; Won: 5; Lost: 7

12; Won: 5; Lost: 7 Batting First Won: 3; Chasing Won: 2

3; Chasing Won: 2 Highest Total: 208/7 vs RCB in 2016 IPL Final (Bengaluru)

208/7 vs RCB in 2016 IPL Final (Bengaluru) Lowest Total: 128/7 vs KKR in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)

128/7 vs KKR in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru) Highest Successful Chase: 163/6 in 19.2 overs vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 Qualifier 2 (Delhi)

SRH results in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts IPL season Matches Result 2024 Qualifier 1 Lost by 8 wickets against KKR 2020 Eliminator Won by six wickets against RCB 2020 Qualifier 2 Lost by 17 runs against DC 2019 Eliminator Lost by two wickets against SC 2018 Qualifier 1 Lost by two wickets against CSK 2018 Qualifier 2 Won by 14 runs against KKR 2018 Final Lost by eight wickets against CSK 2017 Eliminator Lost by seven wickets (DLS) against KKR 2016 Eliminator Won by 22 runs against KKR 2016 Qualifier 2 Won by four wickets against Gujarat Lions 2016 Final Won by eight runs against RCB 2013 Eliminator Lost by four wickets against RR

Rajasthan Royals record in IPL playoffs

Played: 10

Won: 5

Lost: 5

Last Result: Won vs RCB by 4 wickets (Eliminator, 2024)

Highest Score: 192/9 in 20 overs vs Delhi Daredevils (Semifinal, 2008)

Lowest Score: 109/10 in 19 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Eliminator, 2015)

RR record in IPL Playoffs IPL season Matches Result 2024 Eliminator Win by 4 wickets against RCB 2022 Final Lost by 7 wickets to GT 2018 Eliminator Lost by 25 runs to KKR 2015 Eliminator Lost by 71 runs to RCB 2013 Qualifier 2 Lost by 4 wickets to MI 2008 Final Won by 3 wickets against CSK

SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Total matches played: 5

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4

Rajasthan Royals won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur

Matches played: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2

Rajasthan Royals won: 2

Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan head-to-head stats venue-wise

SRH vs RR head-to-head stats venuewise Venues Total matches played RR won SRH won Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 - Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 5 1 4 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 4 2 2 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -

MA Chidambaram Stadium key stats

MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 83 Matches won batting first 48 Matches won batting second 35 Average first innings total 164.37 Runs per over 8.04 Runs per wicket 26.37 Highest total recorded 246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010 Lowest total recorded 70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019

IPL Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 3 Matches won batting second 7 Average first innings score 165 Average first innings winning score 181 Average powerplay score 51 Average death-over score 47.4

IPL 2024 key stats at Chepauk Stadium

Matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 5

Average first innings total: 177

Average second innings total: 159

Chennai pitch report for SRH vs RR match

The Chennai wickets is expected to be dual in nature. Historically, Chepauk wicket has assisted spinners but in IPL 2024, high-scoring games were witnessed at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sunrisers have to crack Ashiwn and Chahal puzzle in order for a place in the final.

Chennai weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall on the match day. But hot conditions in the afternoon will turn to humid. The humidity level is set to be over 75 per cent, which means dew play significant role in the second innings.