IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR playoff records, head-to-head, pitch report

In Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to keep their horrific outing in Qualifier 1 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 (Friday). Hyderabad failed to book a place in the final in their first attempt and faced a thrashing defeat from Kolkata Knight Riders, who already qualified for the IPL 2024 final.
Last Result: Won vs RCB by 4 wickets (Eliminator, 2024)
Highest Score: 192/9 in 20 overs vs Delhi Daredevils (Semifinal, 2008)
Lowest Score: 109/10 in 19 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Eliminator, 2015)
RR record in IPL Playoffs
IPL season
Matches
Result
2024
Eliminator
Win by 4 wickets against RCB
2022
Final
Lost by 7 wickets to GT
2018
Eliminator
Lost by 25 runs to KKR
2015
Eliminator
Lost by 71 runs to RCB
2013
Qualifier 2
Lost by 4 wickets to MI
2008
Final
Won by 3 wickets against CSK
SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Total matches played: 5
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4
Rajasthan Royals won: 1
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur
Matches played: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
Rajasthan Royals won: 2
Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Rajasthan head-to-head stats venue-wise
SRH vs RR head-to-head stats venuewise
Venues
Total matches played
RR won
SRH won
Arun Jaitley Stadium
2
2
-
Brabourne Stadium
1
-
1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
1
1
-
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
3
1
2
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
1
1
-
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
5
1
4
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
1
-
1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
4
2
2
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
1
1
-
MA Chidambaram Stadium key stats
MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL Stats
Numbers
Matches
83
Matches won batting first
48
Matches won batting second
35
Average first innings total
164.37
Runs per over
8.04
Runs per wicket
26.37
Highest total recorded
246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010
Lowest total recorded
70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019
IPL Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
3
Matches won batting second
7
Average first innings score
165
Average first innings winning score
181
Average powerplay score
51
Average death-over score
47.4
IPL 2024 key stats at Chepauk Stadium
Matches: 7
Matches won batting first: 1
Matches won batting second: 5
Average first innings total: 177
Average second innings total: 159
Chennai pitch report for SRH vs RR match
The Chennai wickets is expected to be dual in nature. Historically, Chepauk wicket has assisted spinners but in IPL 2024, high-scoring games were witnessed at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sunrisers have to crack Ashiwn and Chahal puzzle in order for a place in the final.
Chennai weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall on the match day. But hot conditions in the afternoon will turn to humid. The humidity level is set to be over 75 per cent, which means dew play significant role in the second innings.