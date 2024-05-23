Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR playoff records, head-to-head, pitch report

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR playoff records, head-to-head, pitch report

SRH vs RR head-to-head record: Hyderabad have a slight advantage with 10 wins in 19 matches against Rajasthan's 9. Dew will play a significant role in the evening as humidity

SRH vs RR Playoffs record and head-to-head stats
SRH vs RR Playoffs record and head-to-head stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to keep their horrific outing in Qualifier 1 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 (Friday). Hyderabad failed to book a place in the final in their first attempt and faced a thrashing defeat from Kolkata Knight Riders, who already qualified for the IPL 2024 final. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Meanwhile, Rajasthan shed their horrific run in the latter stages of IPL by snaping Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) six-match unbeaten streak. 

SRH vs RR Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have a slight advantage with 10 wins in 19 matches against Rajasthan's 9.

  • Total matches played: 19
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 9
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad record in IPL playoffs

SRH Win/Loss record in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts
  • Matches: 12; Won: 5; Lost: 7
  • Batting First Won: 3; Chasing Won: 2
  • Highest Total: 208/7 vs RCB in 2016 IPL Final (Bengaluru)
  • Lowest Total: 128/7 vs KKR in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)
  • Highest Successful Chase: 163/6 in 19.2 overs vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 Qualifier 2 (Delhi)
SRH results in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts
IPL season Matches Result
2024 Qualifier 1 Lost by 8 wickets against KKR
2020 Eliminator Won by six wickets against RCB
2020 Qualifier 2 Lost by 17 runs against DC
2019 Eliminator Lost by two wickets against SC
2018 Qualifier 1 Lost by two wickets against CSK
2018 Qualifier 2 Won by 14 runs against KKR
2018 Final Lost by eight wickets against CSK
2017 Eliminator Lost by seven wickets (DLS) against KKR
2016 Eliminator Won by 22 runs against KKR
2016 Qualifier 2 Won by four wickets against Gujarat Lions
2016 Final Won by eight runs against RCB
2013 Eliminator Lost by four wickets against RR



Rajasthan Royals record in IPL playoffs

Played: 10
Won: 5
Lost: 5
Last Result: Won vs RCB by 4 wickets (Eliminator, 2024)
Highest Score: 192/9 in 20 overs vs Delhi Daredevils (Semifinal, 2008)
Lowest Score: 109/10 in 19 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Eliminator, 2015)

RR record in IPL Playoffs
IPL season Matches Result
2024 Eliminator Win by 4 wickets against RCB
2022 Final Lost by 7 wickets to GT
2018 Eliminator Lost by 25 runs to KKR
2015 Eliminator Lost by 71 runs to RCB
2013 Qualifier 2 Lost by 4 wickets to MI
2008 Final Won by 3 wickets against CSK
SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

  • Total matches played: 5
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur

  • Matches played: 4
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 2
  • Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan head-to-head stats venue-wise

SRH vs RR head-to-head stats venuewise
Venues Total matches played RR won SRH won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 -
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 5 1 4
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 4 2 2
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -

MA Chidambaram Stadium key stats

MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 83
Matches won batting first 48
Matches won batting second 35
Average first innings total 164.37
Runs per over 8.04
Runs per wicket 26.37
Highest total recorded 246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010
Lowest total recorded 70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019

IPL Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won batting second 7
Average first innings score 165
Average first innings winning score 181
Average powerplay score 51
Average death-over score 47.4

IPL 2024 key stats at Chepauk Stadium
  • Matches: 7
  • Matches won batting first: 1
  • Matches won batting second: 5
  • Average first innings total: 177
  • Average second innings total: 159

Chennai pitch report for SRH vs RR match

The Chennai wickets is expected to be dual in nature. Historically, Chepauk wicket has assisted spinners but in IPL 2024, high-scoring games were witnessed at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sunrisers have to crack Ashiwn and Chahal puzzle in order for a place in the final.

Chennai weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall on the match day. But hot conditions in the afternoon will turn to humid. The humidity level is set to be over 75 per cent, which means dew play significant role in the second innings.

Also Read

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR-SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather, pitch report

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams

KKR vs SRH highlights, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Knight Riders march to the final with huge win

RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR preview: Battle of nerves at Chepauk

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad batting approach was puzzling - Gavaskar

Dhoni should be CSK captain as long as he is playing IPL: AB de Villiers

IPL 2024: A few of us are not 100%, there is a bug in dressing room- Samson

IPL 2024: RCB cancelled practice due to heatwave, not terror threat- Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story