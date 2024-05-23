Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: RCB cancelled practice due to heatwave, not terror threat- Report

IPL 2024: RCB cancelled practice due to heatwave, not terror threat- Report

'There was no terror threat': Gujarat Cricket Association denied the claims made by a Bengali daily and said that RCB cancelled their practice session due to the heatwave.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli disappointed after RCB were eliminated from IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 playoff match against Rajasthan Royals, reports were floating in that the Bengaluru-based franchise cancelled their practice due to a terror threat to star batter Virat Kohli. 

But the Gujarat Cricket Association denied the claims made by a Bengali Daily and said that RCB cancelled their practice session due to the heatwave. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"There was no terror threat," Times of India reported quoting GCA.

The Gujarat Association stated that the provisions were made for the practice of both Rajasthan and Bengaluru at the Gujarat college ground.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, venues, match timings (IST) here

"RCB were supposed to practice from 2-5 pm before they changed it to 3-6 pm as the light is good till 6:30 PM. RR practised from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Gujarat College ground. RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heatwave in the city. We had told RCB that they could use the indoor practice facility but RCB didn't want to practice," said Anil Patel, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association.

Amid the rumours, the RCB vs RR Eliminator game was played with usual security. Royals snapped Royal Challengers' six-match winning streak, which allowed them with qualify for playoffs with 14 points. 

Once again, Virat Kohli and RCB fans have to wait for next season to realise their dream of an IPL trophy.

Also Read

RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS Highlights: Karthik, Kohli win thriller for Bengaluru

IPL 2024: Flying to Turkey cheaper than watching RCB play in Bengaluru

IPL 2024: GT vs RCB head-to-head, pitch report, Ahmedabad weather forecast

IPL 2024: RCB-DC Playing 11, score updates, weather forecast,live streaming

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Royals book Chennai tickets, one step away from final

RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

T20 WC 2024: Ponting finds it funny that Indian people criticise Kohli

RR vs RCB highlights, Eliminator IPL 2024: Royals beat Bengaluru to face Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Gambhir to Langer: Who are top 4 contenders for Team India's head coach?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story