Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: A few of us are not 100%, there is a bug in dressing room- Samson

IPL 2024: A few of us are not 100%, there is a bug in dressing room- Samson

There is a bug in the dressing room, lots of coughs and a lot of people are a bit unwell, says Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma star in the match. Photo: X
Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma star in the match. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Wednesday said "a few of us are not 100 percent" fit but expressed confidence that they have got the momentum back with the four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL eliminator here.

RR entered the eliminator following a run of four defeats.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some great days, we will have some really bad days. Important to bounce back. The way we batted, bowled and fielded, I am really happy. All the credit has to go to the players," Samson said at post-match presentation.

"We look at the field set and planning, the credit has to go to Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) and the team of support staff for discussing tactics.

Check IPL 2024 playoffs and final schedule, match timings here

"Ashwin and Avesh bowled tremendously well. If you look at our batting unit, there is a lot of youngsters. They are 22-years old, they are less experienced but they played well."

Samson added, "A few of us are not 100%. I'm not a 100% actually. There is a bug in the dressing room, lots of coughs and a lot of people are a bit unwell. But we have the momentum now, so the dressing room is confident."

RCB captain Faf du Plessis, whose side made the play-offs from the brink of elimination, said it takes a lot of heart to win six games in a row but admitted they were few runs short of what could have been a challenging total in the knockout match against RR.

"With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score," Du Plessis said.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, venues, match timings (IST) here

The South African veteran added, "Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow.

"But what we've found out this season, with the impact player, the par score isn't enough any more. Also with the dew coming in, we knew we had to score more to challenge them."

Speaking abut their fine run after a disastrous start to the tournament, he said, "A lot of teams, their wheels would have fallen off after 1 from 9. But we made sure to gave our best and to come back like that - six games in a row - takes a lot of heart.

Also Read

IPL 2024 RR vs GT: 5 reasons why Rajasthan is only unbeaten team in league?

IPL 2024 RR vs LSG Highlights: Sandeep, Samson lead Royals to big home win

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging: Sanju after hitting 1st ODI ton

IPL 2024 auction: Players Rajasthan Royals could target for strategic squad

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024: RCB cancelled practice due to heatwave, not terror threat- Report

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Royals book Chennai tickets, one step away from final

RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

T20 WC 2024: Ponting finds it funny that Indian people criticise Kohli

RR vs RCB highlights, Eliminator IPL 2024: Royals beat Bengaluru to face Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story