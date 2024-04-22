RR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Interestingly, table toppers Rajasthan have been one of the least attacking teams with regards to the percentage of attacking shots played in IPL 2024. In all phases of the innings, RR have played fewer attacking shots as compared to their last two seasons. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

Meanwhile, MI have four batters amongst the nine that currently have a strike rate of 170 or more in the powerplay phase in IPL 2024. This has helped place Mumbai to be in the top 3 teams for the highest run rate in the initial phase with a run rate of 10.42. This is MI’s best season on record with regards to their scoring rate in the powerplay.

Coming to the dynamics, Jos Buttler played a heroic innings despite being injured and he might play today's game as Impact player if Rajasthan bats second. Mumbai, meanwhile, expected to field unchanged Playing 11 from their previous match.

IPL 2024: RR vs MI Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen/Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Keshav Maharaj]

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

[Impact sub: Akash Madhwal]

RR vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the RR vs MI match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages. Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MII) Live Streaming

RR vs MI live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score and match updates here