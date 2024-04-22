IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (MI) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23 (Tuesday). Revenge will be on defending champions Chennai's minds when they host an unpredictable Lucknow in their reverse IPL fixture on Tuesday with both the teams desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
The last time the two teams faced off in Lucknow last week, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a record opening partnership which proved to be the difference as LSG joined CSK at eight points in the IPL standing.
The Super Kings have been a force to be reckoned with at home and they will look to set the record straight this time. Following the away loss, CSK will be eager to redeem themselves in the three consecutive home ties to march towards the playoffs.
LSG vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
Lucknow and Chennai have came across each other in four occassions. Lucknow have a slight advantage with two wins in four games after they beat Chennai when the two met in IPL 2024 on Friday.
- Total matches played: 4
- Chennai Super kings won: 1
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
LSG vs CSK head-to-head at Ekana Stadium
- Total matches played: 2
- Chennai Super kings won: 0
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
LSG vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai
- Matches played: 1
- Chennai Super kings won: 1
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
Chepauk Stadium key stats
|MA Chidamabaram Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|79
|Matches won batting first
|47
|Matches won batting second
|32
|Average first innings total
|163.52
|Runs per over
|7.99
|Runs per wicket
|26.05
|Highest total recorded
|246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010
|Lowest total recorded
|70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019
Also Read
|IPL Record at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|4
|Matches won batting second
|6
|Average first innings score
|165
|Average first innings winning score
|181
|Average powerplay score
|52
|Average death-over score
|48
IPL 2024 Stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium
- Matches: 3
- Matches won batting first: 1
- Matches won batting second: 2
- Average first innings total: 172
- Average second innings total: 153
Chennai pitch report for CSK vs LSG match
The Chepauk pitch offers some assistance to both the spinners and pacers. It has been difficult to score runs for the batters. With dew expected to come later in the day, the team batting second has an advantage.
Chennai weather forecast during CSK vs LSG IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Chennai on April 23. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent.