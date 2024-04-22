IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (MI) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23 (Tuesday). Revenge will be on defending champions Chennai's minds when they host an unpredictable Lucknow in their reverse IPL fixture on Tuesday with both the teams desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam.



The last time the two teams faced off in Lucknow last week, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a record opening partnership which proved to be the difference as LSG joined CSK at eight points in the IPL standing.

The Super Kings have been a force to be reckoned with at home and they will look to set the record straight this time. Following the away loss, CSK will be eager to redeem themselves in the three consecutive home ties to march towards the playoffs.

LSG vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

Lucknow and Chennai have came across each other in four occassions. Lucknow have a slight advantage with two wins in four games after they beat Chennai when the two met in IPL 2024 on Friday.

Total matches played: 4

Chennai Super kings won: 1

Lucknow Super Giants won: 2

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

LSG vs CSK head-to-head at Ekana Stadium

Total matches played: 2

Chennai Super kings won: 0

Lucknow Super Giants won: 1

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

LSG vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai

Matches played: 1

Chennai Super kings won: 1

Lucknow Super Giants won: 0

Chepauk Stadium key stats

MA Chidamabaram Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 79 Matches won batting first 47 Matches won batting second 32 Average first innings total 163.52 Runs per over 7.99 Runs per wicket 26.05 Highest total recorded 246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010 Lowest total recorded 70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019

IPL Record at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won batting second 6 Average first innings score 165 Average first innings winning score 181 Average powerplay score 52 Average death-over score 48





IPL 2024 Stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings total: 172

Average second innings total: 153

Chennai pitch report for CSK vs LSG match

The Chepauk pitch offers some assistance to both the spinners and pacers. It has been difficult to score runs for the batters. With dew expected to come later in the day, the team batting second has an advantage.



Chennai weather forecast during CSK vs LSG IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Chennai on April 23. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent.