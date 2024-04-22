Business Standard
RR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Rajasthan vs Mumbai: Jos Buttler played a heroic innings despite being injured and he might play today's game as Impact player if Rajasthan bats second

IPL 2024 today's match: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur. 

Interestingly, table toppers Rajasthan have been one of the least attacking teams with regards to the percentage of attacking shots played in IPL 2024. In all phases of the innings, RR have played fewer attacking shots as compared to their last two seasons. 

Meanwhile, MI have four batters amongst the nine that currently have a strike rate of 170 or more in the powerplay phase in IPL 2024. This has helped place Mumbai to be in the top 3 teams for the highest run rate in the initial phase with a run rate of 10.42. This is MI’s best season on record with regards to their scoring rate in the powerplay.

Coming to the dynamics, Jos Buttler played a heroic innings despite being injured and he might play today's game as Impact player if Rajasthan bats second. Mumbai, meanwhile, expected to field unchanged Playing 11 from their previous match.

IPL 2024: RR vs MI Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen/Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Keshav Maharaj]

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

[Impact sub: Akash Madhwal]

RR vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the RR vs MI match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MII) Live Streaming

RR vs MI live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

6:23 PM

Jaiswal Not Surviving The Powerplay

Jaiswal has only survived the powerplay once this season. Of all the openers this IPL, he has been dismissed the most times (6) in the initial phase. This is the most he has been dismissed inside the first six overs in any IPL, despite only being 7 matches into this season.

RR are missing out on what Jaiswal can contribute after the powerplay; In IPL 2023 he scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 150 after the powerplay had finished. All 6 dismissals in the powerplay have been to pace, Jaiswal is yet to face a spinner in the powerplay this season.
6:08 PM

IPL 2024: Run Rate in the Powerplay all 10 teams

IPL 2024: Run Rate in the Powerplay
Team Mat runs RR wickets
SRH 7 521 12.4 7
KKR 6 386 10.72 8
MI 7 438 10.42 9
DC 8 489 10.18 15
RCB 7 377 8.97 11
CSK 7 362 8.61 9
LSG 7 362 8.61 12
RR 7 347 8.26 11
GG 7 322 7.66 10
PBKS 7 320 7.61 13

6:01 PM

IPL 2024: Batters Striking at 170+ in the Powerplay

IPL 2024: Batters Striking at 170+ in the Powerplay
Batter Team Runs BF SR
Travis Head SRH 174 84 207
Abhishek Sharma SRH 130 63 206
Jake Fraser-McGurk DC 36 18 200
Sunil Narine KKR 156 85 184
Naman Dhir MI 27 15 180
Rohit Sharma MI 180 101 178
Hardifi Pandya MI 16 9 178
Ishan Kishan MI 154 88 175
Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 56 33 170

5:48 PM

Mumbai Indians batters in the Powerplay

MI have four batters amongst the nine that currently have a strike rate of 170 or more in the powerplay phase this year. This has helped place MI in the top 3 teams for the highest run rate in the initial phase with a run rate of 10.42. This is MI’s best season on record with regards to their scoring rate in the powerplay.

MI's Powerplay Run Rate by Year
IPL Mat Rtot RR
2008 14 686 8.21
2009 12 462 6.41
2010 16 797 8.34
2011 16 662 6.89
2012 17 663 6.5
2013 19 770 6.75
2014 15 690 7.66
2015 16 696 7.25
2016 14 600 7.14
2017 17 863 8.46
2018 14 702 8.35
2019 16 772 8.04
2020 16 795 8.28
2021 14 676 8.04
2022 14 626 7.45
2023 16 887 9.23
2024 7 438 10.42

5:37 PM

IPl 2024 today's match: Mumbai vs Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier League 2024.
Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

