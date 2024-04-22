IPL 2024 points table: Rajasthan, Mumbai rankings; top batters, bowlers

Rajasthan Royals will inch one-step closure to IPL 2024 playoffs qualification if they win today's match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Rajasthan have 12 points in seven games and one more win means, they would have 14 points. According to the previous editions of IPL, if a team manage to attain 16 points, its chances of making it to playoffs increase.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have a chance to move to the sixth position of the IPL 2024 points table if they register their fourth win today. If Mumbai win the match against Rajasthan by a big margin then, they could attain fifth spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.914
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.123
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.133
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.477
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.303
|9
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|0
|2
|-1.046
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
Riyan Parag can take the orange cap from Virat Kohli if scores more than 64 runs today. He is just 10 runs away from attaining second spot on the list of IPL 2024 highest run-getters.
|Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|8
|8
|2
|379
|113*
|63.17
|252
|150.39
|1
|2
|36
|16
|2
|Travis Head (SRH)
|6
|6
|0
|324
|102
|54
|150
|216
|1
|2
|39
|18
|3
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|8
|8
|1
|298
|89*
|42.57
|203
|146.79
|0
|2
|26
|9
|5
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|6
|Sunil Narine (LSG)
|7
|7
|0
|286
|109
|40.86
|162
|176.54
|1
|1
|28
|20
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. However, Yuzvendra Chahal has a chance to get the hold on purple cap if he two wickets today.
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|27
|164
|13
|21/5
|12.61
|6.07
|12.46
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel (PBKS)
|8
|8
|29
|278
|12
|15/3
|21.38
|9.58
|13.38
|0
|0
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|25.3
|262
|11
|34/4
|23.81
|10.27
|13.90
|1
|0
|5
|Sam Curran (PBKS)
|8
|8
|24
|211
|11
|28/3
|19.18
|8.79
|13.09
|0
|
0