IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator: Virat Kohli bringing power in the powerplay

Virat Kohli has been criticised for playing too slowly, especially after he scored the joint-slowest hundred ever in the Indian Premier League during his knock of an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls. However, numbers tell a different story altogether.
Kohli has had the best season of IPL when it comes to scoring in the powerplay. The King, as he is known by the fans, has smashed 343 runs in just 212 balls in the first six overs of all the 14 matches he has played so far in the league. It is only because of his strike rate of 162 and an average of 85.8 in the powerplay in IPL 2024 that RCB have managed to put together six wins in a row.
Kohli took the level up as the team needed him to fire
Talking about the last six matches, because of which RCB are in the playoffs, Kohli aced those games as the 35-year-old took a total 180-degree turn when it came to striking the ball.
In the first eight games, Kohli struck at 132 and averaged 62; he took the opposition by surprise, striking at 187 and averaging 109 in the next six. With potentially three more games to go, it could be 'Ee Saala Cup Namdhu' if Kohli continues in the same fashion for RCB.