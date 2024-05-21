IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator: Virat Kohli bringing power in the powerplay

Virat Kohli has been criticised for playing too slowly, especially after he scored the joint-slowest hundred ever in the Indian Premier League during his knock of an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls. However, numbers tell a different story altogether.

Best season of powerplay for Kohli

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather pitch report Kohli has had the best season of IPL when it comes to scoring in the powerplay. The King, as he is known by the fans, has smashed 343 runs in just 212 balls in the first six overs of all the 14 matches he has played so far in the league. It is only because of his strike rate of 162 and an average of 85.8 in the powerplay in IPL 2024 that RCB have managed to put together six wins in a row.

Virat Kohli’s Top-5 Powerplays in IPL Season Innings Runs Balls Average Strifie Rate IPL 2024 14 343 212 85.8 162 IPL 2018 12 247 177 61.75 140 IPL 2019 14 239 172 39.83 139 IPL 2023 14 301 220 75.25 137 IPL 2021 15 241 185 40.16 130

Kohli took the level up as the team needed him to fire

Talking about the last six matches, because of which RCB are in the playoffs, Kohli aced those games as the 35-year-old took a total 180-degree turn when it came to striking the ball.