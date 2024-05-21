IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather pitch report

Its time for the RCB fans to back their team one more time as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) aiming for seventh consecutive win when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Rajasthan's campaign took a downward trend after success in the first half of IPL 2024. RR regiestered their previous victory in IPL 2024 on April 27, when they registered 7-wicket win over LSG.
When the two teams faced each other in the league stage of IPL 2024, Rajasthan emerged victorious by 6 wickets.
RR vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an advantage as they have won 15 out of 31 matches against Rajasthan's 13.
- Total matches played: 31
- Rajasthan Royals won: 13
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
RR vs RCB head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium
- Total matches played: 2
- Rajasthan Royals won: 1
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
RR vs RCB head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Total matches played: 10
- Rajasthan Royals won: 4
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 3
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
RR vs RCB head-to-head in Jaipur
- Matches played: 9
- Rajasthan Royals won: 5
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 4
- Abandoned: 0
Rajasthan vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise
|RR vs RCB head-to-head venue wise
|Venues
|Matches played
|RR won
|RCB won
|No result
|Abandoned
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|10
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|9
|5
|4
|-
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|SuperSport Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
|Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|33
|Matches won batting first
|15
|Matches won batting second
|18
|Average first innings total
|167.76
|Runs per over
|8.62
|Runs per wicket
|28.21
|Highest total recorded
|233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024
|IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|4
|Matches won batting second
|6
|Average first innings score
|188.7
|Average first innings winning score
|195.55
|Average powerplay score
|57.6
|Average death-over score
|53
IPL 2024 key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 4
- Average first innings total: 175
- Average second innings total: 171
Narendra Modi Stadiun pitch report for RR vs RCB match
The wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature. However, batters can hit the ball on the up once the game progresses.
Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs RCB IPL match
According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on May 22. However, dew might play a role in the second innings due to high humidity.