IPL 2024 today's match: RR vs DC Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be the second game for both teams.
Abhishek Porel could be drafted in the playing 11 instead of playing as an impact substitute. Ishant Sharma's injury could mean Mukesh Kumar's entry into the Delhi playing 11 as well.
Meanwhile, Royals may not change their playing 11 from the match which they won by a handsome margin. Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger and Trent Boult would remain their impact substitute options depending on whether they bowl first or bat.
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 probables:
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag/Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan Impact player:
Nandre Burger and Rovman Powell could be the two impact players. Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables:
David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Ricky Bhui, 6 Abishek Porel, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Sumit Kumar, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed, 12 Anrich Nortje Impact player:
Anrich Nortje could be used as a substitute player.
RR vs DC head-to-head
Total matches played: 27
Delhi Capitals won: 13
Rajasthan Royals won: 14
No result: 00
Squads
Delhi Capitals full squad
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Rajasthan Royals full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.
