IPL 2024 today's match: RR vs DC Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be the second game for both teams.





IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya registers worst defeat by runs as captain in IPL While Delhi is coming on the back of a loss, the Royals registered a win in their first match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This means that the Rishabh Pant-led side will be eyeing a win and to get that, they might just make some changes in the playing 11.

Abhishek Porel could be drafted in the playing 11 instead of playing as an impact substitute. Ishant Sharma's injury could mean Mukesh Kumar's entry into the Delhi playing 11 as well.

Meanwhile, Royals may not change their playing 11 from the match which they won by a handsome margin. Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger and Trent Boult would remain their impact substitute options depending on whether they bowl first or bat.

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 probables: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag/Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan



Impact player: Nandre Burger and Rovman Powell could be the two impact players.



Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Ricky Bhui, 6 Abishek Porel, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Sumit Kumar, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed, 12 Anrich Nortje



Impact player: Anrich Nortje could be used as a substitute player.



RR vs DC head-to-head

Total matches played: 27

Delhi Capitals won: 13

Rajasthan Royals won: 14

No result: 00

Squads

Delhi Capitals full squad

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Rajasthan Royals full squad





Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 9 of IPL 2024 on March 28, 2024.

At what time will the RR vs DC live toss take place on Monday (March 28)?

In IPL 2024, RR vs DC live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RR vs DC live match start on March 28?





The Delhi vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 28 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaDCl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RR vs DC IPL match in India for free.