IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya registers worst defeat by runs as captain in IPL

Hardik Pandya registered his worst defeat in the history of the Indian Premier League as the captain on Wednesday (March 27, 2024). Hardik Pandya registered the unwanted record during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, which saw highest-eve team total scored in IPL history, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chasing the mammoth 278-run target, Mumbai fell short by 31 runs as they managed 246-5 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya's worst defeat as captain (Overall)

Pandya's start of captaincy career for Mumbai Indians has been marred by controversy since he was appointed as the captain of the team.

However, IPL 2024 was not the first time, Pandya had led a side in Indian Premier League. He led Gujarat Titans to glory in the inaugural edition of the team in 2022.

His previous worst defeat by runs as the captain was 27 in IPL 2023 when Gujarat lost against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).







Hardik Pandya with coach Kieron Pollard during SRH vs MI in IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics















Hardik Pandya controversy as captain

30-year-old Pandya has been facing flak on social media since he replaced Rohit Sharma as the MI's captain.