IPL 2024: RR vs DC head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

Delhi Capitals, who lost their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Punjab Kings at Mullnapur, will be travelling away for their second game of the season as well. They will be hosted by Rajasthan Royals in match nine at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Royals have already registered their first victory of the season against Lucknow Super Giants and are now eyeing a second consecutive win to stay ahead in the points table.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Before this meeting on Wednesday, March 28, Delhi and Rajasthan have come up against each other in 27 matches, with the Royals having the upper hand by just one game. In the last five meetings, RR have a 3-2 lead over the Capitals.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the hosts Rajasthan have a 4-2 lead in the six matches played between the two teams so far. However, the last time the Royals won against the Capitals in Jaipur was back in 2018 when Sanju Samson was part of the Delhi team.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Capitals have dominated the proceedings at home. The Delhi side has won five out of the eight matches played between the two teams here. The last game here in 2019 was also won by the hosts, while the last victory for the Royals in Delhi came in 2015.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known to favour the chasing side. Though Rajasthan managed to win by setting the target in their first match, in 53 games to date, 34 have been won by teams batting first.

When it comes to winning the toss and the match, the ratio is 28:25. Interestingly, there has not been a single game that ended in a no-result at this venue. The average first innings score is 160, which suggests that it is not a high-scoring venue.

Even the first match of IPL 2024 at this venue saw moving cracks on the pitch and spinners getting help. Delhi, however, would take inspiration from the fact that they successfully chased 193 against the same opposition in 2019.

RR vs DC Jaipur Weather Forecast