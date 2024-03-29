IPL 2024 today's match: RCB vs KKR Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While the Knight Riders won their first match against Sunrisres Hyderabad in a thrilling fashion with Harshit Rana coming out to be a star, the Royal Challengers recovered from the first match loss and thrillingly beat Punjab Kings as well.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here



Thus, two teams with thrilling wins in their kitty will be up against each other in a mouthwatering clash. The chances of changes in the playing 11 are negligible on both sides. Thus, two teams with thrilling wins in their kitty will be up against each other in a mouthwatering clash. The chances of changes in the playing 11 are negligible on both sides.

It is only the impact players who might be changed. Suyash Shram might not be the preferred impact player as the Chinnaswamy Stadium is short and doesn't favour spinners. Someone like either Chetan Sakariya or Sakib Hussain could come into play for the Kolkata side.

IPL 2024: RCB vs KKR Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 probables



Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player- Suyash Sharma/ Sakib Hussain/ Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru team Playing 11 probables

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Impact Player- Mahipal Lomror

RCB vs KKR head-to-head

Total matches played: 32

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14

No result: 00

Squads



Kolkata Knight Riders full squad

Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 10 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RCB vs KKR live toss take place on Friday (March 29)?

In IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs KKR live match start on March 29?

The Delhi vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the RCB vs KKR IPL match in India for free.