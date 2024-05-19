IPL 2024: Who will finish in top 2 if RR vs KKR in Guwahati is washed out?





The Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19 is facing the scare of a washout at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. If the game is washed out, it will have many consequences given that it was double-header day on the last day of the league stage of IPL 2024.

Who will finish in the top two if RR vs KKR is washed out?

In case of a wash-out, the Royals will finish with 17 points from 14 games and they would be equal to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in terms of points. However, Hyderabad's net run rate of 0.414 is better than RR's 0.273. Therefore, it would be Hyderabad who will finish in the second spot.

Kolkata on the other hand will have 20 points from their 14 games and will finish at the top.

How did Rajasthan find themselves in such a situation?

Rajasthan, which had a stellar season of IPL 2024 at the start, has lost four games on the trot. Their fall could be equated in oppositie proptrion to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's rise who won six matches on the trot to qualify. For Rajasthan to finish in the top two, they needed to win their last game against KKr or hope that SRH lost their last game against Punjab Kings.

The latter did not happen and now RR must hope that this game takes place and they win to finish in the top two. If not, Rajasthan would have to face RCB in the Eliminator.