IPL 2024: RR vs KKR head-to-head, Guwahati weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 70 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on today (Sunday). Rajasthan need to win today's match and hope SRH lose so that they enter the IPL 2024 Playoffs as top two team
Kolkata are set to finish the league stage at the top of the IPL 2024 points table despite the result.
Rajasthan vs Kolkata head-to-head stats venue-wise
RR vs KKR head-to-head venue-wise
Venues
Total matches played
KKR won
RR won
Abandoned
Brabourne Stadium
2
-
2
-
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
2
2
-
-
Eden Gardens
11
6
4
1
Kingsmead
1
1
-
-
Newlands
1
-
1
-
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
2
-
2
-
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
6
3
3
-
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
1
1
-
-
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
1
-
1
-
Wankhede Stadium
2
1
1
-
Barsapara Stadium key stats
Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats
Numbers
Matches
3
Matches won batting first
2
Matches won batting second
1
Average first innings total
180
Runs per over
8.58
Runs per wicket
26.82
Highest total recorded
199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023
Lowest total recorded
142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023
IPL Record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Last 3 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
3
Matches won batting first
2
Matches won batting second
1
Average first innings score
180
Average first innings winning score
198
Average powerplay score
55
Average death-over score
49.6
IPL 2024 key stats at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
Matches: 1
Matches won batting first: 0
Matches won batting second: 1
Average first innings total: 144
Average second innings total: 145
Barsapara Stadiun pitch report for RR vs KKR match
The wicket at Barsapara Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature with bowlers making life miserable for the batters. When RR hosted Punjab at the same venue, they failed put up big score while batting first and score of 170 could be a match-winning.
Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs KKR IPL match
According weather forecast, there is chances of thunderstorm at 2 PM IST but the chances of rainfall reduced significantly by the evening. The showers may return in the night but it's intensity could not be determined.