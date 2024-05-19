Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: RR vs KKR head-to-head, Guwahati weather forecast, pitch report

IPL 2024: RR vs KKR head-to-head, Guwahati weather forecast, pitch report

RR vs KKR head-to-head record: Nothing seperates the two teams as both Rajasthan and Kolkata have won 14 matches each. There is chance of thunderstorm in Guwahati.

RR vs KKR head-to-head stats
RR vs KKR head-to-head stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 1:13 PM IST
In Match 70 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on today (Sunday). Rajasthan need to win today's match and hope SRH lose so that they enter the IPL 2024 Playoffs as top two team

Kolkata are set to finish the league stage at the top of the IPL 2024 points table despite the result.

IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

RR vs KKR Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as both Rajasthan and Kolkata have won 14 matches each while one match between them was abandoned.

  • Total matches played: 29
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 14
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 1


RR vs KKR head-to-head at Barsapara Stadium

This is the first time both teams are playing against each at Barsapara Stadium

RR vs KKR head-to-head at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur

  • Total matches played: 6
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 3
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


RR vs KKR head-to-head in Kolkata

  • Matches played: 11
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 4
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 6
  • Abandoned: 1

Rajasthan vs Kolkata head-to-head stats venue-wise

RR vs KKR head-to-head venue-wise
Venues Total matches played KKR won RR won Abandoned
Brabourne Stadium 2 - 2 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - -
Eden Gardens 11 6 4 1
Kingsmead 1 1 - -
Newlands 1 - 1 -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 - 2 -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 3 3 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 -

Barsapara Stadium key stats

Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 3
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 1
Average first innings total 180
Runs per over 8.58
Runs per wicket 26.82
Highest total recorded 199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023
Lowest total recorded 142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023


IPL Record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Last 3 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 3
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 1
Average first innings score 180
Average first innings winning score 198
Average powerplay score 55
Average death-over score 49.6

IPL 2024 key stats at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

  • Matches: 1
  • Matches won batting first: 0
  • Matches won batting second: 1
  • Average first innings total: 144
  • Average second innings total: 145

Barsapara Stadiun pitch report for RR vs KKR match

The wicket at Barsapara Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature with bowlers making life miserable for the batters. When RR hosted Punjab at the same venue, they failed put up big score while batting first and score of 170 could be a match-winning.

Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs KKR IPL match

According weather forecast, there is chances of thunderstorm at 2 PM IST but the chances of rainfall reduced significantly by the evening. The showers may return in the night but it's intensity could not be determined.

First Published: May 19 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

