IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, KKR rankings; orange and purple cap holders
Virat Kohli has the orange cap and Harshal Patel has the purple cap for the season. Rajasthan and Hyderabad would be looking to finish in the top twoAbhishek Singh New Delhi
Four teams will be fighting on the last day of the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, May 19. While Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already qualified for the playoffs and and await their final standings, the Punjab Kings are eliminated. They are fighting to move up from the ninth position to the eighth. A win against the SRH could push the Kings to the eighth position ahead of the Gujarat Titans.
Elsewhere, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finished in the fourth position of the IPL 2024 points table and thereby made it to the playoffs. CSK missed out on making it to their 13th playoffs in 15 years, just by a whisker. They finished fifth and were followed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the sixth position and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the seventh.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Mumbai Indians, for the second time in their history, will finish at the bottom of the IPL points table. IPL 2024 Points Table
| IPL Points Table 2024
| Rank
| Teams
| Mat
| W
| L
| NR(No Result)
| Pts.
| NRR
| 1
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| 13
| 9
| 3
| 1
| 19
| 1.428
| 2
| Rajasthan Royals
| 13
| 8
| 5
| 0
| 16
| 0.273
| 3
| Sunrisers Hyderabad
| 13
| 7
| 5
| 1
| 15
| 0.406
| 4
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| 14
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 14
| 0.459
| 5
| Chennai Super Kings
| 14
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 14
| 0.392
| 6
| Delhi Capitals
| 14
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 14
| -0.377
| 7
| Lucknow Super Giants
| 14
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 14
| -0.667
| 8
| Gujarat Titans
| 14
| 5
| 7
| 2
| 12
| -1.063
| 9
| Punjab Kings
| 13
| 5
| 8
| 0
| 10
| -0.347
| 10
| Mumbai Indians
| 14
| 4
| 10
| 0
| 8
| -0.318
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 708 runs in 14 matches. Nobody is even close to him when it comes to the number of runs in the top-five list.
| IPL 2024 highest run-getters
| POS
| PLAYER
| MAT
| INNS
| NO
| RUNS
| HS
| AVG
| BF
| SR
| 100
| 50
| 4S
| 6S
| 1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
| 14
| 14
| 3
| 708
| 113*
| 64.36
| 455
| 155.6
| 1
| 5
| 59
| 37
| 2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
| 14
| 14
| 3
| 583
| 108*
| 53
| 413
| 141.16
| 1
| 4
| 58
| 18
| 3
| Travis Head
SRH
| 11
| 11
| 1
| 533
| 102
| 53.3
| 264
| 201.89
| 1
| 4
| 61
| 31
| 4
| Riyan Parag
RR
| 13
| 12
| 3
| 531
| 84*
| 59
| 348
| 152.58
| 0
| 4
| 38
| 31
| 5
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
| 12
| 12
| 1
| 527
| 103
| 47.91
| 373
| 141.28
| 1
| 2
| 48
| 16
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Harshal Patel, who will be playing his last game in the IPL 2024 today against the SRH, has the purple cap. Varun Chakaravrthy and Yuzvendra Chala are the only two bowlers in the top five who could challenge Harshal for the top position now.
| IPL 2024 highest wicket-takers
| POS
| PLAYER
| MAT
| INNS
| OV
| RUNS
| WKTS
| BBI
| AVG
| ECON
| SR
| 4W
| 5W
| 1
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
| 13
| 13
| 45
| 428
| 22
| 15/03/24
| 19.45
| 9.51
| 12.27
| 0
| 0
| 2
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
| 13
| 13
| 51.5
| 336
| 20
| 21/05/24
| 16.8
| 6.48
| 15.55
| 0
| 1
| 3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
| 12
| 12
| 44
| 367
| 18
| 16/03/24
| 20.38
| 8.34
| 14.66
| 0
| 0
| 4
| Tushar Deshpande
CSK
| 13
| 13
| 48
| 424
| 17
| 27/04/24
| 24.94
| 8.83
| 16.94
| 1
| 0
| 5
| Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
| 13
| 13
| 50
| 469
| 17
| 11/03/24
| 27.58
| 9.38
| 17.64
| 0
| 0