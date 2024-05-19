IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, KKR rankings; orange and purple cap holders





Also Read: I Four teams will be fighting on the last day of the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, May 19. While Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already qualified for the playoffs and and await their final standings, the Punjab Kings are eliminated. They are fighting to move up from the ninth position to the eighth. A win against the SRH could push the Kings to the eighth position ahead of the Gujarat Titans.Also Read: I PL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

Elsewhere, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finished in the fourth position of the IPL 2024 points table and thereby made it to the playoffs. CSK missed out on making it to their 13th playoffs in 15 years, just by a whisker. They finished fifth and were followed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the sixth position and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the seventh.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428 2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 16 0.273 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 1 15 0.406 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 7 7 0 14 0.459 5 Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 0 14 0.392 6 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 7 Lucknow Super Giants 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667 8 Gujarat Titans 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063 9 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347 10 Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318 Mumbai Indians, for the second time in their history, will finish at the bottom of the IPL points table.



IPL 2024 highest run-getters POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 14 14 3 708 113* 64.36 455 155.6 1 5 59 37 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 58 18 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag

RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16 RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 708 runs in 14 matches. Nobody is even close to him when it comes to the number of runs in the top-five list.

IPL 2024 purple cap holder