Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast,pitch report

IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast,pitch report

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record: Hyderabad have a clear advantage as they have won 15 out of 22 matches vs Punjab. When the two teams locked horns, previously, in IPL 2024, Punjab fell short by 2 runs

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats
SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Match 69 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on today (Sunday). Sunrisers need to win their match and hope KKR beat RR, so that they end up at the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

Punjab Kings are out of the playoffs race and they will be playing for their pride.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



SRH vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have a clear advantage as they have won 15 out of 22 matches against Punjab.

  • Total matches played: 22
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 15
  • Punjab Kings won: 7
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

  • Total matches played: 8
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 7
  • Punjab Kings won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0



SRH vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh

  • Matches played: 7
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
  • Punjab Kings won: 2
  • Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head venue-wise
Venues Total matches played PBKS won SRH won
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 6 2 4
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 8 1 7
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 -
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 77
Matches won batting first 34
Matches won batting second 42
Average first innings total 160.06
Runs per over 8.17
Runs per wicket 26.8
Highest total recorded 277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
Lowest total recorded 80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013

IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won batting second 3
Average first innings score 183.5
Average first innings winning score 192
Average powerplay score 55.4
Average death-over score 53


IPL 2024 key toss stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

  • Matches: 6
  • Matches won batting first: 3
  • Matches won batting second: 2
  • No Result: 1
  • Average first innings total: 203
  • Average second innings total: 190


Rajiv Gandhi International Stadiun pitch report for SRH vs PBKS match

The wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, with SRH vs PBKS match being a day game, the Hyderabad pitch might offer assistance to spinners given the curator didn't get much time to prepare the strup due to inclement weather conditions in past two-three days.

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs PBKS IPL match

According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfalls today in Hyderabad. The temperatures will hover between 32 degree celcius and 36 degree celcius.


Also Read

IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 - Livingstone still recovering from injury

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: Defending 175-run target - Faf reveals RCB's success matra vs CSK

Virat becomes first Indian batter to score 700-plus runs in two IPL seasons

IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

IPL 2024 points table: RCB and CSK rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to miss his first match due to slow over rate fine

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadPunjab Kings

First Published: May 19 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story