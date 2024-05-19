IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast,pitch report

In Match 69 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on today (Sunday). Sunrisers need to win their match and hope KKR beat RR, so that they end up at the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table.
Punjab Kings are out of the playoffs race and they will be playing for their pride.
IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
7
Matches won batting second
3
Average first innings score
183.5
Average first innings winning score
192
Average powerplay score
55.4
Average death-over score
53
IPL 2024 key toss stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Matches: 6
Matches won batting first: 3
Matches won batting second: 2
No Result: 1
Average first innings total: 203
Average second innings total: 190
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadiun pitch report for SRH vs PBKS match
The wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, with SRH vs PBKS match being a day game, the Hyderabad pitch might offer assistance to spinners given the curator didn't get much time to prepare the strup due to inclement weather conditions in past two-three days.
Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs PBKS IPL match
According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfalls today in Hyderabad. The temperatures will hover between 32 degree celcius and 36 degree celcius.