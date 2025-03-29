IPL 2025: Controversies cloud first week of action; Check full list

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, that is IPL 2025, has started on a high note with teams engaging in thrillers almost every day in the first week. However, apart from the on-field action, as usual, the tournament in just seven days has found itself filled with off-the-field drama and controversies. So, without wasting much time, let us take a look at all the controversies of IPL 2025 after its first week.

1) Ball-tampering allegations against CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began their IPL 2025 campaign with a solid four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI), with Rachin Ravindra's 65 and Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul leading the charge. However, a viral video featuring CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed has sparked ball-tampering speculations. The footage has led to online discussions suggesting an 'unfair advantage' for the hosts at Chepauk.

2) Harbhajan’s racist remarks

Just three days into IPL 2025, a major controversy erupted involving former Indian spinner and commentator Harbhajan Singh. During the 18th over of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Harbhajan made an on-air remark comparing Jofra Archer’s expensive over to London’s fast-running black taxi metres.

The comment quickly drew backlash on social media, with many calling it racially insensitive and demanding his suspension from the commentary panel. Fans and cricket experts criticised the remark as disrespectful, adding to the growing list of off-field incidents in the tournament’s early days.

3) KKR team management vs Eden Gardens pitch curator

Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane subtly expressed his preference for a spin-friendly pitch at Eden Gardens. However, he refrained from openly criticising the existing conditions.

When asked about Rahane’s remarks, Eden Gardens’ pitch curator, Sujan Mukherjee, firmly defended the pitch preparation, emphasising that franchises have no say in its conditions as per IPL regulations. Mukherjee also pointed out that RCB’s spinners managed to take four wickets, questioning KKR’s inability to capitalise on the surface. He cited performances by Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, who effectively turned the ball, dismissing key batters like Andre Russell.

The exchange has highlighted the growing debate over pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, with KKR’s management and the curator seemingly at odds over the ideal playing surface.

4) Fans’ fight during RR vs KKR match in Guwahati

The latest controversy of IPL 2025 involved a violent altercation among fans during the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match in Guwahati.

A viral video from the match shows spectators engaging in a physical fight in the stands, prompting security personnel to intervene swiftly and prevent further escalation. It remains unclear whether the scuffle was between RR supporters or involved rival fans from both teams.