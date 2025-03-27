Ruturaj Gaikwad excited for IPL 2025 clash with RCB and Virat Kohli

He particularly highlighted the challenge of going up against RCB's new captain, Rajat Patidar, and the legendary Virat Kohli, making it a highly anticipated clash. ALSO READ: Gough and Wilson dropped: How does ICC select its elite umpiring panel? With the CSk vs RCB clash coming up in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League, both fans and players are excited for the clash that has sort of turned into a rivalry now. Speaking exclusively on JioStar’s "Star Nahi Far" initiative, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about the excitement of facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season.He particularly highlighted the challenge of going up against RCB's new captain, Rajat Patidar, and the legendary Virat Kohli, making it a highly anticipated clash.

Gaikwad expressed his eagerness for the upcoming match, noting the significance of facing RCB. "Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now," said Gaikwad.

He further emphasized the competitiveness and excitement that comes with facing a strong team like RCB. "And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to."

With both teams boasting strong squads and a deep competitive history, the Chennai Super Kings captain's words reflect the intensity and passion that fans expect from this IPL fixture. Gaikwad's friendship with Rajat Patidar and respect for Virat Kohli further fuel the excitement surrounding this encounter, making it one of the most awaited matches in the 2025 season.