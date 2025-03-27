IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to end a 17-year winless streak at Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fortress when they meet in IPL 2025 on Friday. RCB has only managed to defeat CSK once at Chepauk, back in the 2008 season. Virat Kohli, the only player from the current squad who was part of that victory, will aim to repeat the feat.

However, CSK’s home advantage is hard to overcome, with their spin-friendly pitch. The Chennai team boasts experienced spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and newcomer Noor Ahmad, all of whom have been effective in recent matches, including against Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad RCB’s batting unit, led by Kohli, will need to be strategic rather than aggressive to overcome CSK’s spin trio. Kohli’s improved ability to handle spin in recent years will be crucial, but he will need support from the likes of Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma. RCB may also consider adding Jacob Bethell for extra spin options and will monitor Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness for the match. Meanwhile, CSK's middle-order, which struggled against Mumbai, will need to step up.

Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain in IPL:

Matches: 15

Wins: 8

Losses: 7

No result: 1

Rajat Patidar stats in Chennai:

Innings: 3

Runs: 62

Average: 20.66

Strike rate: 151.2

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB playing 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

CSK vs RCB head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 33

CSK won: 21

RCB won: 11

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth

RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

IPL 2025 match on March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, CSK vs RCB telecast and Chennai vs Bangalore live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 28 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluruwill clash in IPL 2025 on March 28 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Chennai vs Bangalore IPL 2025 match?

M.A Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

When will the live toss for the CSK vs RCB take place?

The live toss for CSK vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 28.

At what time will CSK vs RCB match begins at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will begin at 7:30 PM IST in Chennai today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?