IPL 2025: Nice to see the fearlessness of young Indian players: Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been left supremely impressed by the quality of youngsters in the Punjab Kings squad as well as the Indian T20 set up on the sidlelines of the IPL. After the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the depth of Indian cricket has ensured that T20 team has built on the success of the 2024 T20 World Cup courtesy the likes of Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma.

At Punjab Kings camp, rookies like opener Priyansh Arya have already made a mark even though it is early days in the IPL. "There's great depth here (in Indian cricket)_. There always has been. And I think they're getting the chance to show their skills on a world stage," Stoinis told