IPL 2025: Top five players to watch out for during RCB vs RR match

It will be a battle of survival and redemption at the same time today when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs RR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats The home team, RCB, who have been in excellent form this season, will be looking for redemption by winning their first home game in IPL 2025. So far, RCB have lost three matches this season, and all three losses have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the other hand, after six losses in eight matches, it will be a battle of survival for the visiting side RR, as a loss here will deny them the chance to finish their season with 16 points, which is generally required to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL.

However, despite being in contrast in form, both RCB and RR boast a huge line-up of extraordinary players who can change the game on their own. Here we will take a look at five such players who will be under the spotlight for tonight’s crucial game.

1) Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli, it is hard to look past him. But Kohli is not making our list due to his past performances, but his form this season. The star batter has amassed 322 runs in eight matches this season with the help of four half-centuries and is number eight in the Orange Cap leaderboard. Kohli has been leading the charge for RCB in the chases, helping them secure point after point, and today the Bengaluru-based franchise will need the starlet at his best if they wish to break their Chinnaswamy jinx in IPL 2025. If one is to talk about a list of important players for a match involving, it is hard to look past him. But Kohli is not making our list due to his past performances, but his form this season. The star batter has amassed 322 runs in eight matches this season with the help of four half-centuries and is number eight in the Orange Cap leaderboard. Kohli has been leading the charge for RCB in the chases, helping them secure point after point, and today the Bengaluru-based franchise will need the starlet at his best if they wish to break their Chinnaswamy jinx in IPL 2025.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

RR’s southpaw opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite starting slowly, has picked up the pace in recent matches and is currently number 10 in the Orange Cap standings with 307 runs under his belt. With RR’s lower and middle order struggling, the inaugural champions will need another big innings from him, especially in the absence of their star player Sanju Samson.

3) Phil Salt (RCB)

RCB opener from England, Phil Salt, despite being ranked 25th in the Orange Cap leaderboard with just 213 runs under his belt, might seem like someone not so important to the casual observer, but it is the fiery starts from the Englishman in the powerplay for RCB that are allowing the rest of the team to capitalise in the later overs to secure the match. Salt is one of the big reasons why Kohli has been performing at his best this season, as he allows the star Indian batter time to settle without thinking about the run rate in the powerplays.

4) Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)

The 14-year-old Vaibhav created history in RR’s last game vs LSG by becoming the youngest player to debut in IPL. On top of that, he scored 31 runs off just 20 balls with the help of two boundaries and three sixes, justifying why RR decided to buy him in the first place. While the youngster will only be playing his second IPL match against RCB on Thursday, he will be one of the players on whom the eyes of the fans will be fixed.

5) Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

One of the biggest problems for RCB over the years has been their bowling unit, which Josh Hazlewood has taken care of brilliantly this season. With 12 wickets in eight matches, the Aussie pacer is number five in the top wicket-takers list this season, and his economical bowling in the powerplay will be something RCB will be banking on to secure a win vs RR today.