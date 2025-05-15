IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 revised schedule: KKR matches timetable, live time, streaming The Delhi Capitals (DC), under their new skipper Axar Patel, got off to the best possible start in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, winning four consecutive matches to kick off their season. However, the Delhi-based franchise then hit roadblock after roadblock, losing four of their next seven games and finding themselves struggling at the number five spot in the points table before IPL 2025 was put on hold due to geo-political tension between India and Pakistan.

While it may be tough, all is not lost for DC as they are still pretty much alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race with three matches to go. But to understand what they need to do to lift their first IPL trophy in 2025, let’s first take a look at how their season has gone so far and how they can still finish in the top four of the points table.

DC IPL 2025 journey so far

DC kicked off their IPL 2025 journey with a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. They went on to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs and Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs to power themselves to the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

However, everything started to go haywire since then, as they lost to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in their next six games. They did beat Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the middle, but by this point their struggles had already started. To make matters worse, their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was washed out, leaving them with just 13 points from 11 matches. Their last game vs PBKS was abandoned and will be replayed, but they will have to bring out their A-game in the final phase of the league stages of IPL 2025 to push their way into the IPL 2025 playoffs.

DC playoff qualification scenario in IPL 2025

DC, with just 13 points from 11 matches, need to win at least two of their three remaining matches to punch their ticket to the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, their opponents in the last three games—GT, MI and PBKS—are all ranked higher than them at the points table.

Out of all three upcoming opponents, DC need to beat MI the most as they are their direct rivals for the fourth spot at the points table. If DC can manage to secure a win over MI and any one of GT or PBKS, they are sure-shot into the playoffs. While more than one loss in their last three matches will mean the Delhi-based franchise have to pack their bags and, despite a brilliant start, return from IPL 2025 empty-handed.