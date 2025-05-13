List of Aussie cricketers who will return on IPL 2025 resumption on May 17

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for its resumption on Saturday, May 17, most overseas players are preparing to rejoin their teams, with only a handful of Australian cricketers yet to confirm their participation. The tournament had been temporarily suspended due to rising tensions at the border.

Cricket Australia (CA) has taken a supportive stance, allowing players to decide for themselves whether to return. "We are currently in discussions with our players. Many are expected to come back," CA CEO Todd Greenberg told Cricbuzz. This season, 16 Australians were part of the IPL, though some, like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, exited earlier due to injuries.

Aussie duo set to return for SRH

Pat Cummins and Travis Head, both key members of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Australia's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, have agreed to complete the final two SRH matches before flying home. SRH are already out of the playoff race and will face Lucknow Super Giants on May 19 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25.

GT to welcome back SA pace duo

Similarly, overseas players from Gujarat Titans, including South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee, will be available for the rest of the league games. The Titans remain strong contenders for a playoff spot. Rabada is still in India, while Coetzee is expected to return by May 14.

Former England skipper Jos Buttler will rejoin Rajasthan Royals shortly, adding strength to the squad.

In contrast, Hazlewood will miss the rest of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign due to fitness concerns. However, teammates like Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Nuwan Thushara are expected back.

Mitchell Starc's return remains uncertain, reportedly shaken by a lengthy bus and train journey after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was suspended. His teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk is also unlikely to return.

DC and PBKS to have players back too

Despite these setbacks, DC’s overseas players like Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs are set to continue, as the team still has a shot at the playoffs. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, await confirmation from Australians Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, both of whom are named in the WTC final squad.

Chennai Super Kings have received positive responses from most foreign players, including Devon Conway. However, Rachin Ravindra's status is still uncertain. With CSK out of the playoff race, they have allowed players to decide on their return voluntarily.

Most non-Australian overseas players are currently in nearby locations like Dubai, Singapore, and the Maldives and are expected to be back soon. The Kolkata Knight Riders remain optimistic about full overseas player availability, while teams like Mumbai Indians are staying tight-lipped due to strategic considerations.