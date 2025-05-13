IPL 2025 revised schedule: KKR matches timetable, live time, streaming

With IPL 2025 back in action after a one-week break, teams are gearing up as the league approaches its crucial final stretch. The race to the playoffs remains intense, with seven teams still in contention for the top four spots and only 15 league matches left to play. The Kolkata Knight Riders face a challenging path ahead in their quest to secure a playoff berth. Sitting at 11 points from 12 matches, KKR will need strong performances in their remaining three games to reach 17 points and boost their chances of qualification. Every match now carries immense weight, and a winning streak could turn their season around.

KKR will return to the field on May 17, facing a resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru side at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With RCB currently in strong form, it promises to be a tough but pivotal match for the Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli spotted at UP's Vrindavan ahead of KKR vs RCB match Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the defending champions will be hoping to find their rhythm and keep their title defense alive with a late surge into the playoffs.

Here is the revised schedule for the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025:

Kolkata Knight Riders revised IPL 2025 schedule Date Day Time Opponent Venue 17/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 25/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi

KKR's playoff scenario:

With two games left for Kolkata Knight Riders to play in the league stage, they are barely alive in the quest to earn a playoff spot as even a single defeat would see them out of the contention this year. They need to win both of their games in the league stage, starting with a win away from home against RCB in Bengaluru. KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 revised schedule and live streaming details

When will Kolkata Knight Riders play their first game post the resumption of IPL 2025?

KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first game after the resumption on May 17.

How many matches will KKR play in the league stage before the start of the playoffs?

KKR have to play 2 matches in the league stage and aim to secure a spot in the top 4.

Who all will KKR play in the IPL 2025 league stage matches?

KKR will play RCB and SRH in their remaining 2 matches in the league stage.

Where will the live telecast of KKR IPL 2025 matches be available in India?

The live telecast of KKR matches in IPL 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of KKR IPL 2025 matches be available in India?

The live streaming of KKR matches in IPL 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.