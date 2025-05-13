Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 revised schedule: RCB matches timetable, live time, streaming

IPL 2025 revised schedule: RCB matches timetable, live time, streaming

In the IPL 2025 revised schedule, RCB's matches will take place on May 17, 23, and 17 against KKR, SRH, and LSG, respectively.

RCB schedule
With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) back after a one-week halt, teams have to get going again as the business end of the season awaits us. The race for the IPL playoffs is still pretty heated with 7 teams still in contention for the top 4 spots, with just 15 matches left to be played in the league stage. 
 
The Royal Challenger Bengaluru are one of the favorites to make it to the top 4, having undergone a decent run of results which has them at 16 points from 11 games so far. The three remaining games can see them go to 22 points and even clinch the top spot at the end. RCB will be resuming the IPL on May 17 when they take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 
 
Virat Kohli will also be back in action after he announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a 14-year career in the Whites for Team India. 
 
Here is the revised schedule for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025:
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru revised IPL 2025 schedule
Date Day Time Opponent Venue
17/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru
23/05/25 Fri 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru
27/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow
 
RCB's playoff scenario:

With three games left for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to play in the league stage, they remain one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs, sitting in the second position for now. They still need to win at least one of their games in order to make it through and can accomplish the feat when they take on KKR at home on May 17.  RCB squad for IPL 2025:  Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh   
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 revised schedule and live streaming details
 
When will Royal Challengers Bengaluru play their first game post the resumption of IPL 2025?
 
RCB will take on KKR in their first game after the resumption on May 17.
 
How many matches will RCB play in the league stage before the start of the playoffs?
 
RCB have to play 3 matches in the league stage and try to get into the top 4.
 
Who all will RCB play in the IPL 2025 league stage matches?
 
RCB will play KKR, SRH and LSG in their remaining 3 matches in the league stage.
 
Where will the live telecast of RCB IPL 2025 matches be available in India?
 
The live telecast of RCB matches in IPL 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of RCB IPL 2025 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of RCB matches in IPL 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.
IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

