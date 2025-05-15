IPL 2025: DC vs GT and KKR vs RCB match tickets sold out days before action

When an event is put on hold midway for any reason, it is generally expected that the excitement behind it will slow down at least a little. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which, despite being suspended for a week due to security reasons, still seems to be keeping fans' excitement intact. Even before the tournament is set to resume on Saturday, 17 May, tickets for the first two matches—Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans—have already been sold out. But what exactly is the reason behind this craze, and why are these two matches important for the fans? Take a look.

KKR’s IPL fate hanging by a thread vs RCB

The first match to take place when IPL 2025 resumes on 17 May is the RCB vs KKR fixture at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is important for both teams, as a win for RCB will mean they can become the first team to punch their ticket to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They will have 18 points under their belt in 12 matches, and it is highly unlikely that four other teams will be able to surpass them in the table.

On the other hand, defending champions KKR desperately need a win against RCB if they wish to stay alive in the tournament. KKR have 11 points from 12 matches so far this season, and if they win both their remaining matches, they can reach 15 points and hope to qualify for the playoffs. However, a loss in their next game or the one after that will mean they can only reach 13 points, which would end their journey in IPL 2025.

DC in dire need of final push

Two teams that started the tournament in the most dominant fashion were Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans—the same teams who will be in action against each other on Sunday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The only difference is that while GT continue to soar and will start the final phase of IPL 2025 as table-toppers, DC have slipped hard and are currently in fifth spot on the table.

A win for GT will seal their playoff berth, while a loss will only delay their qualification. But for DC, a win against GT will keep them alive in the tournament. If they lose the game, they can only reach 17 points, meaning their next match against MI will be a do-or-die encounter. In other words, they cannot afford anything less than a win on Sunday.