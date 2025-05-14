RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign

With three league matches remaining, RCB has a golden opportunity to secure a playoff spot, starting with a crucial encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders this Saturday. However, the franchise’s aspirations have been dealt a severe blow, with injuries and national team commitments casting doubt over the availability of key players for the tournament’s final stretch.

RCB dealing with multiple injury cases ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, concerns linger over fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who missed the May 3 clash against Chennai Super Kings due to a shoulder issue. Despite his absence, Hazlewood was recently included in Australia’s squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa beginning June 11, suggesting cautious optimism about his fitness.

Skipper Rajat Patidar’s situation is equally uncertain. After injuring himself while fielding in the CSK match, Patidar missed a training session ahead of RCB’s next scheduled game against Lucknow Super Giants, which was later canceled. His fitness will be under scrutiny, especially with India’s Test tour of England and a shadow squad tour also on the horizon.

England name 5 IPL players in ODI squad

Adding to RCB’s woes, English players Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell have returned home. While England want to show support for the BCCI as well, they still would want their best players to take the field for the Three Lions. A fixture clash in the cards will make IPL teams under a risk of losing these players, especially if they go on into the playoffs.

With England set to begin an ODI series against West Indies on May 29—coinciding with the IPL playoffs —and a T20I series starting June 6, their return remains doubtful.

Romario Shepherd, a standout performer against CSK, is also likely to miss matches as he joins the West Indies squad for their series against Ireland beginning May 21.