South African players to miss remainder of IPL 2025? Here's what CSA said

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has officially stated that it expects its players to return home by May 26, despite the extended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule. This comes in light of eight South African players being named in the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled for June 11 at Lord’s. CSA take bold stance for SA players

ALSO READ: ENG vs WI ODI series to begin on May 29; Buttler, Archer named in squad Speaking on the matter, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad emphasized that CSA's stance has not changed. “The original understanding with the BCCI and IPL was that players would return on May 26, giving them enough preparation time before our departure on May 30. That remains our position,” Conrad stated on May 13, adding that further discussions are being handled by Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe and CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

List of IPL players that could miss remainder of IPL 2025:

* Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

* Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

* Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings)

* Aiden Markram (Lucknow SuperGiants)

* Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

* Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)

* Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians)

* Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals)

ALSO READ: RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign While some teams are already out of playoff contention—such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, with their final game set for May 25—players like Mulder are likely to return on time. Lucknow SuperGiants, although still in the race, face an uphill task, and their final game on May 27 may impact player availability.

CSA has directed the selected players to report in Arundel, England by May 31, where they will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3 to 6, before moving to London on June 7 for the final.

Due to the one-week IPL suspension caused by recent geopolitical tensions, the revised league stage will now conclude on May 27, with playoffs starting May 29, overlapping with CSA’s return deadline.

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed ongoing discussions with the BCCI regarding player availability. Outside the WTC squad, South African players still involved in the IPL include Dewald Brevis, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, David Miller, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Heinrich Klaasen.