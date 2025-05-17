IPL 2025: DC vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-to-head with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the league stage nearing its conclusion, every game now carries added pressure, and both teams will be eager to avoid missteps that could affect their chances of making the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans have been one of the standout sides this season, currently sitting at the top of the table with eight wins from 11 matches. Despite beginning their campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), they responded with four consecutive victories, building strong momentum. Under the leadership of the young and composed Shubman Gill, GT have been consistent and will book their place in the playoffs with a win in Delhi.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have had a more turbulent journey. They began the season with four straight wins but faltered midway. With six wins from 11 games, Axar Patel’s men now face a must-win situation in their remaining fixtures to stay in contention.

IPL 2025: DC vs GT Playing 11 (Probables)

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Also Read

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (Probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

DC vs GT Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 6

DC won: 3

GT won: 3

Check RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here No result: 0

DC and GT IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

DC: Delhi Capitals need to win two of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff spot. All their remaining matches are against the current top four teams: GT, MI, and PBKS. A loss in the upcoming match against GT will put them in a must-win situation for the final two matches. If they lose two out of the remaining three matches, they will be eliminated.

GT: The Titans are just 1 win away from making the playoffs – 18 points will assure a team of a top four spot. GT have a favorable schedule ahead as well; they play DC in Delhi before heading back home to play their final two league matches at Ahmedabad (v LSG & v CSK) – where they have a formidable 4-1 record so far this season. The NRR of GT is currently second only to MI, which could help them with qualification or a top two finish.

Squads of Both Teams

DC Squad:

Abishek Porel(w), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, T Natarajan

GT Squad:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru weather forecast, hourly rain forecast Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka

IPL 2025 Match on May 18: DC vs GT Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 18 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 18 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the DC vs GT match take place?

The live toss for the DC vs GT match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 18.

Which TV channels will live telecast the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs GT IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of DC vs GT will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.