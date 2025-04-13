IPL 2025: DC vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

Also Read
VENUE – ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI (SINCE 2023 IPL)
• Matches – 12, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 4
• Avg 1st Inns score – 200/6
• Highest 1st Inns Score – 266/7
• Lowest Total Defended – 167, Highest Target Chased – 182
• 200+ Totals – 9 times in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 19
• Pace: Overs% - 60, Wkts – 90, Avg – 32.1, Eco – 10.2, SR – 18.8
Spin: Overs% - 40, Wkts – 60, Avg – 27.4, Eco – 8.6, SR – 19.1
• Winning Score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (IPL since 2023)
◦ 1st Inns score More than 190: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 0
◦ 1st Inns score 190 or below: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4
|Arun Jaitley Stadium stats
|Category
|Stat
|Total Matches
|90
|Batting 1st Won
|43
|Batting 2nd Won
|46
|No Result
|1
|Highest Total
|266/7 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (2024)
|Lowest Total
|83 all out – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)
|Highest Run-chase
|219/6 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (2021)
|Lowest Total Defended
|143/8 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (2018)
|Average 1st Innings Score
|169
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|153
|Individual Batting Records
|Record
|Player(s)
|Highest Individual Score
|Rishabh Pant (DC) – 128* (63) vs SRH (2018) Chris Gayle (RCB) – 128* (62) vs DC (2012)
|Most Runs
|David Warner (DC) – 1048 runs in 36 innings
|Most Sixes
|Rishabh Pant (DC) – 58 sixes in 28 innings
|Most Fours
|David Warner (DC & SRH) – 119 fours in 36 innings
|Most Fifties
|David Warner (DC) – 9 fifties
|Most Hundreds
|1 each – Jos Buttler (RR), Chris Gayle (RCB), Rishabh Pant (DC), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Kevin Pietersen (DC), David Warner (DC)
|Total Sixes
|1133
|Total Fours
|2554
|Total Fifties
|152
|Total Hundreds
|6
|Bowling Records
|Category
|Stat
|Best Bowling Figures
|Lasith Malinga – 5/13 vs DC (2011)
|Most Wickets
|Amit Mishra (DC & SRH) – 58 wickets in 45 innings