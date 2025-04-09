IPL 2025 points table, team rankings, top batters and bowlers stats

IPL 2025 points table POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS 1 GT 5 4 1 0 1.413 8 2 DC 3 3 0 0 1.257 6 3 RCB 4 3 1 0 1.015 6 4 PBKS 4 3 1 0 0.289 6 5 LSG 5 3 2 0 0.078 6 6 KKR 5 2 3 0 -0.056 4 7 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.733 4 8 MI 5 1 4 0 -0.01 2 9 CSK 5 1 4 0 -0.889 2 10 SRH 5 1 4 0 -1.629 2

IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard

IPL Orange cap standings POS Player Team Runs Matches Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 288 5 5 1 87* 72 128 225 0 3 25 24 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 273 5 5 0 82 54.6 180 151.66 0 3 24 12 3 Mitchell Marsh LSG 265 5 5 0 81 53 147 180.27 0 4 28 15 4 Jos Buttler GT 202 5 5 1 73* 50.5 124 162.9 0 2 19 9 5 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 199 5 5 1 67 49.75 132 150.75 0 1 20 8 6 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 184 5 5 0 61 36.8 115 160 0 2 17 12 7 Sanju Samson RR 178 5 5 0 66 35.6 118 150.84 0 1 20 7 8 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 168 4 4 2 97* 84 84 200 0 2 10 14 9 Virat Kohli RCB 164 4 4 1 67 54.67 114 143.85 0 2 15 6 10 Rajat Patidar RCB 161 4 4 0 64 40.25 92 175 0 2 16 8 IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard In the race for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran and Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharshan are the top 2 batters. Sai's 82 vs RR got him the second spot on the night.

IPL 2025 Purple cap standings POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Noor Ahmad CSK 11 5 5 18 150 18/04/25 13.63 8.33 9.81 1 0 2 Sai Kishore GT 10 5 5 18.2 133 30/03/25 13.3 7.25 11 0 0 3 Mohammed Siraj GT 10 5 5 20 154 17/04/25 15.4 7.7 12 1 0 4 Khaleel Ahmed CSK 10 5 5 20 165 29/03/25 16.5 8.25 12 0 0 5 Hardik Pandya MI 10 4 4 14 120 36/5 12 8.57 8.4 0 1 6 Mitchell Starc DC 9 3 3 11.4 104 35/5 11.55 8.91 7.77 0 1 7 Shardul Thakur LSG 9 5 5 17 184 34/4 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 0 8 Prasidh Krishna GT 8 5 5 19 134 24/03/25 16.75 7.05 14.25 0 0 9 Josh Hazlewood RCB 8 4 4 15.5 123 21/03/25 15.37 7.76 11.87 0 0 10 Digvesh Singh LSG 7 5 5 20 155 30/2 22.14 In the prace for purple cap CSK's Noor Ahmed continues to lead with 11 wickets from five matches. Sai Kishore also took the 2nd spot after getting 2 wickets against RR on the night.

Gujarat Titans have made their way to the top of the table with a comfortable victory at home against te Rajasthan Royals who failed to get to 6 points on the night. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings which complete the top 4 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) points table.