From PBKS to MI: Highest successful run chases witnessed in IPL history

With Punjab Kings setting a mammoth 246-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma inspired the home side to the 2nd highest successful run chase in IPL history as the hosts chased it down with 2 overs to spare. An 8-wicket statement win on the night was something fans had only dreamed of.

Abhishek Sharma's fiery 141 which came after the opening partnership of 171 between Head and Abhishek bamboozled the bowlers on the night in IPL 2025. Abhishek's onslaught paired up with Head's brilliant knock gave the Indian premier league another incredible day to remember for the years to come as SRH bounced back to winning ways in style.