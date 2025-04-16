IPL 2025: DC vs RR playing 11, DC batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 16, in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Axar Patel-led DC have so far looked like one of the most dangerous teams this season, having won four of their five matches. The only game they lost came in the last over against MI. On the other hand, Sanju Samson-led RR have lost four of their six games so far, and all their defeats have come in a one-sided manner—meaning the team from Jaipur will have plenty to discuss when they face Delhi Capitals today.

But before these two captains take the field for their heated Wednesday clash, let us assess the captaincy dynamics and probable playing 11s.

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Axar Patel was the last new captain to be announced ahead of IPL 2025. However, the team’s decision seems to be a brilliant one, as DC have only lost one game so far under their new skipper.

Matches: 5

Wins: 4

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 80

Sanju Samson’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson, leading RR for the first time this season, has made a solid impression, guiding the side to four wins in five games and keeping them firmly in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table.

Matches: 3

Wins: 1

Losses: 2

No result: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

DC playing 11 vs RR (probable)

DC have been in top form this season with all three departments clicking at the same time. Skipper Axar Patel's form will be a slight concern, but as long as matches are going in their favour, they are unlikely to hit the panic button or change their winning combination.

DC playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact player: Mukesh Kumar

DC squad for IPL 2025:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

RR playing 11 vs DC (probable)

RR got a huge sigh of relief in the early phases of their last game against RCB when their star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finally found form. However, except for him, no other batter impressed much as the team lost the game in the end. Their inability to score quick runs in the middle overs could be a topic of discussion amongst the team management, and they may choose to add some firepower to their batting order to counter this issue against DC.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

Impact player: Sandeep Sharma

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash

IPL 2025: DC vs RR key player battles