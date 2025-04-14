IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Check LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of IPL 2025 on April 15, taking place at New Chandigarh. PBKS will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss in their previous outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they were defeated by eight wickets. Despite setting a formidable target of 246, their bowlers couldn’t hold off the SRH chase, which turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. Still, with three wins from five matches, Punjab remains well in contention for the playoffs.

On the other side, KKR comes into this game riding high on confidence after a dominant performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Their spin-heavy attack dismantled Chennai’s batting lineup, restricting them to just 103/9 in 20 overs. KKR’s reply was clinical — they chased down the target in just 61 deliveries, the same number of dot balls they had bowled in the first innings, highlighting their control and efficiency.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Lucknow stadium As for the pitch in New Chandigarh, it is expected to favor the batters, which could make for another run-fest. Given the nature of the surface, a score above 200 might not be safe, and the team batting second should be prepared for a serious chase.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11 (probables)

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight RIders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

PBKS vs KKR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 33

PBKS won: 12

KKR won: 21

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

KKR squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2025 match on April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, PBKS vs KKR telecast and Punjab vs Kolkata live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 15 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in IPL 2025 on April 15 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Punjab vs Kolkata IPL 2025 match?

Punjab's Mullanpur Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs KKR take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 15.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kings vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match in India?

JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs KKR match.