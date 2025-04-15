Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR live in India.

PBKS vs KKR
PBKS vs KKR
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are are taking on the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of IPL 2025, today at the vibrant Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. In the match, PBKS won the toss and choose to bat first.

PBKS vs KKR playing 11 today:  PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey  KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy  Impact players:  Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

  PBKS, after a nail-biting contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will be desperate to bounce back. Despite piling up a mammoth 246, their bowlers couldn’t defend the target, as SRH chased it down in a sensational finish. With three wins from five matches, PBKS still hold a strong position in the race to the playoffs—but consistency will be key.  Check IPL 2025 Match 31: PBKS vs KKR live score, match updates and full scorecard here 
 
On the other hand, KKR enter this clash high on confidence. In their last outing, they crushed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their fortress in Chepauk. Their spin attack strangled CSK, limiting them to just 103/9. Remarkably, KKR needed only 61 balls to chase the target—exactly the number of dot balls their bowlers delivered.
 
With both sides boasting explosive lineups, the stage is set for a high-octane showdown on a batting-friendly pitch that could once again witness a 200+ chase.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR broadcast details 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch PBKS vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 15 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start on April 15?
The IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India? 
Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the PBKS vs KKR match in India on both its app and website.
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

