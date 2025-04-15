IPL 2025: DC vs RR Playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers In a Match 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bounce back from a shock defeat when Axar Patel's men take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 16). Capitals started the season with 4 straight wins and were on course to win their 5th straight win in the last match against Mumbai Indians (MI). At one stage, they needed 61 runs off 42 balls, with 6 wickets in hand. However, Delhi ultimately fell short of 12 runs in the end.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have endured a rollercoaster of a season. In 6 matches, they lost their first 2 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, bounced back well to rack up wins against Chennai and Punjab, and now have suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Gujarat and Bengaluru. With the season nearing the conclusion of the 1st half, they would be hoping to go on a winning run to make the playoffs.

Coming to the team dynamics, Delhi might drop Jake Fraser MacGurk and go with Karun Nair instead if Faf du Plessis return as an opener. Nair stepped up for Delhi with a stunning 89 off 40 balls against Mumbai, displaying fearless intent, including 18 runs in the final powerplay over off Jasprit Bumrah with 2 sixes. He was used as an impact player opener and delivered at a strike rate of 222, proving his worth in the top order. This performance came at a crucial time as Jake Fraser-McGurk's struggles continued with a first-ball duck in the same match. McGurk's overall scores in IPL 2025 have been underwhelming, with only one notable knock of 38 and multiple single-digit scores.

ALSO READ: Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history Delhi even played with only three overseas player’s last match, keeping Ferreira in the impact list and opting for Nair instead. Once Faf du Plessis returns from his injury, McGurk is likely to be excluded. Delhi seems to be leaning on their in-form Indian batters, and Karun Nair’s innings solidified that approach.

Also Read

Jake Fraser McGurk scores in IPL 2025: 0 (1) vs MI (2025), 7 (6) vs RCB (2025), 0 (5) vs CSK (2025), 38(32) vs SRH (2025), 1(2) vs LSG (2025)

IPL 2025: DC vs RR playing 11

DC playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis/Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar

RR playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya Singh/Shubham Dubey

DC vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Overall: Mts – 29, DC Won – 14, RR Won – 15

Mts – 29, DC Won – 14, RR Won – 15 At Delhi: Mts – 9, DC Won – 6, RR Won – 3

Mts – 9, DC Won – 6, RR Won – 3 Since 2022: Mts – 5, DC Won – 2, RR Won – 3

Squads of both teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How can MS Dhoni's CSK still qualify for the IPL playoffs? Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

IPL 2025 match on April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, DC vs RR telecast and Delhi vs Rajasthan live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 16 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 16 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2025 match?

Delhi's Arun Jautley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on April 15th.

When will the live toss for the DC vs RR take place?

The live toss for DC vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 16, while match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Capitals vs Royals IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs RR match.