IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11, PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, to be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. With the IPL season heating up, fans can look forward to a packed schedule of 74 matches across 13 cities over the next two months. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Kolkata will stage Qualifier 2 and the grand final on May 23 and 25, respectively.

Punjab Kings currently sit sixth on the points table, having won three out of their five matches. Despite posting a mammoth 245 in their last outing, they suffered a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be eager to bounce back strongly in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders head into this encounter with momentum on their side, having defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. They occupy fifth place in the standings with three wins and three losses from six matches. With both teams looking to break into the top four, this clash promises to be a tightly contested battle.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 5

Wins: 3

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 60

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 3

Losses: 3

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 0

PBKS playing 11 vs KKR (probable)

Facing a shock defeat by the hands of SRh despite scoring 245 on the night will have to be forgotten by the side as quickly as possible in order to regain composure for the next tie. Lockie Ferguson might be unavailable for the Kings as he limped out of the game against Hyderabad last time.

PBKS playing 11 (probable): P Simran Singh (wk), S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, P Arya, GJ Maxwell, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett

PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

KKR playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)

Kolkata will be coming into the game with a lot of confidence having dominated the CSK side in their last game. Ajinky Rahane and co. don't have injury issues at the moment and are expected to play the same side tonight.

KKR playing 11 (probable): Q de Kock (wk), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), VR Iyer, AD Russell, SP Narine, MM Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR key player battles PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchup stats Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate Prabhsimran Singh Harshit Rana IPL 2 13 1 13 217 Shreyas Iyer Andre Russell IPL 9 63 5 12.6 117 Shreyas Iyer Anrich Nortje T20s 5 19 0 119 Shreyas Iyer Moeen Ali T20s 4 28 1 28 104 Shreyas Iyer Sunil Narine IPL 8 42 1 42 120 Shreyas Iyer Varun Chakravarthy IPL 4 38 1 38 173 Glenn Maxwell Andre Russell IPL 6 26 0 118 Glenn Maxwell Andre Russell T20s 11 66 0 150 Glenn Maxwell Sunil Narine IPL 15 62 4 15.5 97 Glenn Maxwell Sunil Narine T20s 19 97 5 19.4 107 Glenn Maxwell Varun Chakravarthy IPL 6 46 3 15.3 153 Josh Inglis Spencer Johnson T20s 4 24 2 12 120 Marcus Stoinis Andre Russell IPL 5 13 3 4.3 100 Marcus Stoinis Andre Russell T20s 9 33 5 6.6 103 Marcus Stoinis Moeen Ali IPL 3 39 1 39 217 Marcus Stoinis Spencer Johnson T20s 3 16 0 100 Marcus Stoinis Sunil Narine IPL 7 26 1 26 104 Marcus Stoinis Sunil Narine T20s 10 38 2 19 93 Marcus Stoinis Vaibhav Arora T20s 2 6 1 6 150 Marcus Stoinis Varun Chakravarthy T20s 5 8 2 4 67 ALSO READ: Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history