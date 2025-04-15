Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11, PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the PBKS vs KKR match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Punjab vs Kolkata fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

Punjab Kings are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, to be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. With the IPL season heating up, fans can look forward to a packed schedule of 74 matches across 13 cities over the next two months. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Kolkata will stage Qualifier 2 and the grand final on May 23 and 25, respectively.  Also read: PBKS vs KKR - Mullanpur Stadium stats | Full scorecard | Live streaming
 
Punjab Kings currently sit sixth on the points table, having won three out of their five matches. Despite posting a mammoth 245 in their last outing, they suffered a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be eager to bounce back strongly in front of their home crowd.
 
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders head into this encounter with momentum on their side, having defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. They occupy fifth place in the standings with three wins and three losses from six matches. With both teams looking to break into the top four, this clash promises to be a tightly contested battle.
 
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 5
Wins: 3

Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 60
 
Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 6
Wins: 3
Losses: 3
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 0
 
PBKS playing 11 vs KKR (probable)
 
Facing a shock defeat by the hands of SRh despite scoring 245 on the night will have to be forgotten by the side as quickly as possible in order to regain composure for the next tie. Lockie Ferguson might be unavailable for the Kings as he limped out of the game against Hyderabad last time.
 
PBKS playing 11 (probable): P Simran Singh (wk), S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, P Arya, GJ Maxwell, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
KKR playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
 
Kolkata will be coming into the game with a lot of confidence having dominated the CSK side in their last game. Ajinky Rahane and co. don't have injury issues at the moment and are expected to play the same side tonight.
 
KKR playing 11 (probable): Q de Kock (wk), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), VR Iyer, AD Russell, SP Narine, MM Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana
 
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of the PBKS vs KKR match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Punjab vs Kolkata fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts
 
IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR key player battles 
PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchup stats
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Prabhsimran Singh Harshit Rana IPL 2 13 1 13 217
Shreyas Iyer Andre Russell IPL 9 63 5 12.6 117
Shreyas Iyer Anrich Nortje T20s 5 19 0   119
Shreyas Iyer Moeen Ali T20s 4 28 1 28 104
Shreyas Iyer Sunil Narine IPL 8 42 1 42 120
Shreyas Iyer Varun Chakravarthy IPL 4 38 1 38 173
Glenn Maxwell Andre Russell IPL 6 26 0   118
Glenn Maxwell Andre Russell T20s 11 66 0   150
Glenn Maxwell Sunil Narine IPL 15 62 4 15.5 97
Glenn Maxwell Sunil Narine T20s 19 97 5 19.4 107
Glenn Maxwell Varun Chakravarthy IPL 6 46 3 15.3 153
Josh Inglis Spencer Johnson T20s 4 24 2 12 120
Marcus Stoinis Andre Russell IPL 5 13 3 4.3 100
Marcus Stoinis Andre Russell T20s 9 33 5 6.6 103
Marcus Stoinis Moeen Ali IPL 3 39 1 39 217
Marcus Stoinis Spencer Johnson T20s 3 16 0   100
Marcus Stoinis Sunil Narine IPL 7 26 1 26 104
Marcus Stoinis Sunil Narine T20s 10 38 2 19 93
Marcus Stoinis Vaibhav Arora T20s 2 6 1 6 150
Marcus Stoinis Varun Chakravarthy T20s 5 8 2 4 67
 
 
KKR batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups stats
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Quinton de Kock Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 19 1 19 95
Quinton de Kock Arshdeep Singh T20s 8 38 4 9.5 97
Quinton de Kock Glenn Maxwell IPL 5 19 0   76
Quinton de Kock Glenn Maxwell T20s 13 54 2 27 82
Quinton de Kock Marco Jansen T20s 5 25 1 25 109
Quinton de Kock Marcus Stoinis IPL 4 19 3 6.3 146
Quinton de Kock Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 35 3 11.7 152
Quinton de Kock Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 8 44 6 7.3 113
Quinton de Kock Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 9 54 6 9 123
Sunil Narine Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 21 1 21 175
Sunil Narine Marco Jansen T20s 3 1 1 1 33
Sunil Narine Marcus Stoinis IPL 2 30 0   231
Sunil Narine Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 49 0   245
Ajinkya Rahane Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 21 2 10.5 131
Ajinkya Rahane Yash Thakur T20s 2 14 1 14 156
Ajinkya Rahane Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 9 45 3 15 107
Ajinkya Rahane Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 10 61 3 20.3 124
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 2 24 1 24 150
Venkatesh Iyer Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 17 1 17 131
Venkatesh Iyer Arshdeep Singh T20s 5 21 1 21 124
Venkatesh Iyer Harpreet Brar IPL 3 14 0   140
Venkatesh Iyer Marco Jansen IPL 4 14 3 4.7 78
Venkatesh Iyer Vyshak Vijaykumar T20s 3 20 0   105
Venkatesh Iyer Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 4 34 2 17 179
Rinku Singh Arshdeep Singh T20s 3 38 0   253
Rinku Singh Marco Jansen T20s 5 29 0   171
Rinku Singh Yash Thakur IPL 2 26 0   260
Andre Russell Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 34 2 17 213
Andre Russell Harpreet Brar IPL 2 30 0   188
Andre Russell Lockie Ferguson T20s 5 44 0   157
Andre Russell Marcus Stoinis IPL 3 32 0   291
Andre Russell Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 40 2 20 235
Andre Russell Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 8 82 1 82 195
Moeen Ali Glenn Maxwell T20s 8 40 2 20 121
Moeen Ali Lockie Ferguson T20s 4 40 1 40 160
Moeen Ali Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 33 2   150
Moeen Ali Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 40 0   143
Moeen Ali Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 8 61 2 30.5 145
 
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

