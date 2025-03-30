Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Vishakhapatnam

Out of 24 encounters between DC and SRH in the IPL, SRH lead the head to head stats with 13 victories to DC's 11 wins so far.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) are squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 in Visakhapatnam, one of the many exciting venues hosting the tournament. SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi Capitals on the day. 
 
Delhi Capitals kicked off their campaign with a nail-biting win over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down a challenging target of 209. At one stage, they were reeling at 50/4, but a remarkable unbeaten knock of 66* from Ashutosh Sharma and a vital cameo from Vipraj Nigam guided them to victory in the final over. With the return of KL Rahul, DC will be confident heading into this matchup.  Check DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start, winning one and losing one of their two matches. In their previous encounter, they fell short against Lucknow Super Giants, losing by six wickets. SRH will be eager to get back on track, making this clash between the two sides an exciting prospect for fans. 
 
DC vs SRH head-to-head:
 
Overall:

Total matches played: 24
DC won: 11
SRH won: 13
No result: 0
 
Venue Matches Played DC won SRH won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 7 1 6
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 -
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium 2 2 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 6 3 3
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium 2 1 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1
 
DC vs SRH ACA-VDCA Stadium key toss stats
 
Vishakhapatnam key toss stats
Statistic Value Percentage
Matches Played 16 -
Matches Won Batting First 8 50.00%
Matches Won Batting Second 8 50.00%
Matches Won Winning Toss 9 56.25%
Matches Won Losing Toss 7 43.75%
Matches with No Result 0 0.00%
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The last time these two teams clashed in IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where the match went in the favour of the hosts SRH as they registered a 67-run win on April 20, 2024.
First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

